David Crowley Endorses Sara Rodriguez for Governor

Expand Photo via David Crowley - Facebook David Crowley Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (2026)

I made the decision to end my campaign for Governor of Wisconsin.

Before anything else, I want to say thank you.

Thank you to everyone who donated, hosted an event, knocked on doors, made phone calls, sent texts, put up a yard sign, shared our message online, and talked to friends and neighbors about our campaign. Thank you to everyone who gave what they could—whether it was your time, your treasure, your talent, or your faith in what we were building together.

This campaign was never about one person. It was about a shared belief that Wisconsin deserves leadership that shows up, tells the truth, and gets things done for working families.

Over the course of this campaign, I traveled to every corner of our state—from dairy farms to church basements to coffee shops and community centers. Everywhere I went, I heard the same concerns from Wisconsin families: Rent is up. Energy bills are up. Childcare is nearly impossible to find.

Those challenges are real, and the ideas we ran on to address them remain just as important today as they were when we launched this campaign.

As Democrats look toward November, I believe this election is too important for us to be divided. Wisconsin families deserve a governor who can win, govern, and deliver results from day one.

That is why I am proud to endorse Lt. Governor Sara Rodriguez for Governor of Wisconsin.

I have said that the next governor’s job description is simple:

Make this state affordable Make sure care shows up for families before a crisis Build real opportunity from the classroom to a good-paying job

That's what my campaign was about, and Lt Governor Sara Rodriguez fits that job description.

Sara has spent her career serving others—first as a nurse, then as a legislator, and now as lieutenant governor. She has spent her career showing up for people on their hardest days, and she understands that if you’re not at the table, you’re on the menu. People don’t care what you know until they know how much you care—and Sara cares deeply.

She is also the strongest candidate to defeat Tom Tiffany and stop the extreme agenda he would bring to the governor's office. Wisconsin cannot afford to move backward on reproductive freedom, public education, healthcare, or economic opportunity.

Most importantly, I believe Sara will be a governor who listens, brings people together, and delivers for working-class families in every corner of our state.

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To everyone who believed in our campaign: the work does not end here.

The values we fought for—affordability, opportunity, dignity for working families, and a government that delivers results—do not leave this race simply because I did. The best way to carry those ideas forward is to unite behind Sara Rodriguez and elect her as Wisconsin's next governor.

Thank you for believing in this campaign.

Thank you for believing in me.

And thank you for everything you did to help us build something bigger than ourselves.

With gratitude,

David Crowley