Do You Want to Fight Back Against Elon Musk’s Attack on our Democracy?

Are you feeling both sick and angry as you watch Elon Musk and his band of frat boys destroy our democracy? We, in Wisconsin, have an opportunity to punch back and begin to protect our democracy on April 1. Musk has apparently put over $15 million dollars into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race to defeat Susan Crawford in her bid to win an open seat on the court. National and international media have declared that our state supreme court race will provide the first measure of how Americans are feeling about Elon’s attack on our democracy. So, it is incumbent on all of us who believe in the “rule of law” to vote for Susan Crawford and let the world know that America is not becoming an authoritarian country.