How Do We Stay Safe from ICE?

It’s not a matter of if ICE descends in full force on Milwaukee, but when. It falls on each of us to keep each other safe.

Legislation alone won’t keep us safe from ICE. Because the harm that ICE does is inherent to it, it cannot be reformed or trained to be a positive institution. Legislation—to remove their ability to operate anonymously, to prevent collaboration with local law enforcement, to restrict detentions and to provide legal support to their victims—can help to reduce the harm that they do, but the goal should continue to be abolition.

Local officials alone won’t keep us safe from ICE. Milwaukee officials have, thankfully, provided some resources to some of the excellent organizations doing the work on the ground, and are now directing folks to those orgs. And some Milwaukee County elected officials have proposed preventing ICE from staging on their property. But presenting a strong, unified front, rather than the “stay quiet and not say a peep” strategy favored by some, is what’s best for our collective community. Trying to appease a bully won’t work. Hoping they will ignore us won’t work either. Rather, we must be involved and fight to protect those the people and organizations doing the difficult work on the ground.

Ineffective Reform

Federal action, short of abolishing ICE, won’t keep us safe. Most federal elected officials seem determined to pursue ineffective reform via training, rather than getting rid of ICE entirely. But ICE is only 23 years old. It was created, funded and expanded, shamefully, by both Democrats and Republicans. It falls on those same parties to rip ICE’s those shallow roots and end it.

The police won’t keep us safe from ICE, either. On Friday, I met with Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman. I asked him, very simply, if the Milwaukee Police would enforce state and local laws—even outside of enforcement actions—when ICE broke them. The answer—after layers of “we can’t guess at their motivations” and “I can’t speculate” and “it’ll be a case-by-case basis” was clear: our local law enforcement will not enforce our local laws, even when ICE attacks and assaults victims who are not the targets of their actions, like bystanders or observers.

It’s more clear than ever: only we can keep us safe from ICE.

Federal Terrorism

Just prior to that meeting with Chief Norman, I returned from Minneapolis, from a movement which brought state legislators from 27 states to Minnesota. In meetings with community organizers, and residents, and with legislators, two things became clear. One: everyone is afraid. The thousands of federal agents—ripping people out of their cars on their way to work and school, shattering storefront windows, pretending there are tragedies outside of day care centers to lure the staff outside, and gunning down observers—is leading to a widespread sense of terror everywhere. But two: everyone is helping. Seeing Minnesota residents in action was inspiring, from the networks of observers who track ICE’s activity and warn others in the way, to the acts of organized and spontaneous mutual aid in which people bring supplies to their neighbors and escort them to school and places of worship and medical appointments, to everyone carrying a whistle to keep ICE from operating in stealth.

It was beautiful. And it makes me even more optimistic for Milwaukee. Because unlike Minnesota, who had to establish most of these networks only after ICE deployed in December, our infrastructure of resistance has been built up for months and years. Volunteers from the Milwaukee Turners have been doing legal observing work for many years. Voces de la Frontera and Comité sin Fronteras have already established and staffed a statewide toll-free number (1-800-427-0213) to report and verify suspected ICE activity, and those and many other organizations are building the networks of mutual aid that our most vulnerable residents will need to get through this.

Things are bad; they will get worse. But I am inspired and hopeful that, when our institutions fail us, we will get through this together. We will keep us safe.

Ryan Clancy represents Wisconsin's 19th Assembly District.