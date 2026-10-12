How Immigration Benefits Wisconsin’s Economy

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The debate over immigration often begins with a familiar refrain: they “take jobs” from hard‑working Americans. It's an argument with strong emotional force but it is also false and misleading. It rests on the “Lump of Labor Fallacy” claiming that the number of jobs in any economy is fixed and that any job filled by an immigrant is one less available to a native-born U.S. citizen. On the contrary, the economy is dynamic, not static; as immigrants—work-authorized or unauthorized— participate in the economy both as workers and consumers, they tend to increase demand for labor, raise productivity, and expand the overall size of the American economy.

Current U.S. deportation policy throws all these benefits into reverse. Economics—both in principle and in empirical research—shows that removing hard‑working immigrants damages businesses, communities and the broader population. The current deportation program is costing billions in federal deficit spending. In other words, the country is borrowing billions to impose harm on itself. Moreover, instead of the promised targeting of “the worst” dangerous offenders, enforcement has devolved into a mad rush to fill a quota of 3,000 deportations per day, a project conducted by poorly selected and poorly trained officers with indiscriminate raids in major cities, frightening ordinary residents.

Rather than prioritize genuine threats, law enforcement is sweeping up parents, long-time residence and even relatives of active-duty service members.

Positive Effects

Using data that spans recessions, recoveries, and the pandemic, research from the National Bureau of Economic Research has shown that immigration has no negative effect on native employment and, in many cases, positive effects on wages. The wages of immigrants become spending that generates increased demand for goods and services that in turn increases employment. The state and national economy grow when people work, spend, innovate and build. Immigrants do all of those things. They start businesses at higher rates than native‑born citizens. They contribute disproportionately to STEM fields. They fill labor shortages in agriculture, health care, and the skilled trades. They also pay taxes—local, state, federal—often without being entitled to receive the full benefits those taxes fund. Moreover, because they are on average younger, immigrants help stabilize social insurance programs including Social Security and Medicare.

Capital and Labor are Complements

Immigrant labor is a complement to citizen labor, and both are complements to “capital.” The broad category of “capital” includes productive resources that enhance productivity and includes the familiar “physical capital”—e.g., machinery, vehicles, computers, communications equipment—plus the public infrastructure—streets, roads, airports, harbors. It also includes the human skills and talent developed through investment of time, education, training and experience.

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Immigrant Labor in Wisconsin's Economy

When firms can hire the workers they need, they use their various forms of capital more intensively, productivity rises and unit costs fall. That process increases competitiveness. In Wisconsin this complementarity enables firms to add shifts, reduce bottlenecks and hold down production costs in key industries including dairy, tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, childcare and elder care. The dairy industry contributes $45.6 billion annually to the Wisconsin economy, producing 14% of all U.S. milk, second only to California. According to a 2024 UW–Madison Dairy Science Survey, 50% of Wisconsin dairy labor is immigrant labor. In Wisconsin agriculture, immigrants make up over 20% of field crop and livestock labor. Hospitality and Leisure contribute $23.7 billion annually to the Wisconsin economy, employing over 300,000 workers, an estimated 30,000 of whom are immigrants. Manufacturing is 16% of Wisconsin’s GDP, with immigrants making up 11% of the manufacturing workforce.

Learning from Previous Immigration Reforms

The Trump immigration policy restricts labor supply while simultaneously raising input costs, resulting in higher prices, slower productivity growth, and shrinking competitiveness. The United States would benefit from a more orderly, more predictable and more humane immigration system—one that uses proven economics. President Reagan set up a natural experiment of such a reform in 1986 by enacting the Immigration Reform and Control Act (IRCA). This act allowed millions of immigrants to remain under a work‑visa system with a path to citizenship. Brookings research on the impacts of that act shows that legalization increased wages for native citizens and immigrants alike, improved job mobility, and boosted tax contributions. They found similar patterns in the case of DACA (Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals) recipients; legal security encourages education, entrepreneurship, military service and upward career mobility. Those allowed to participate openly in the market economy do so vigorously, resulting in a net benefit to local economies and the economy at large.