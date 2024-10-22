Tatiana Gritsevskiy Cultivates Love for Nature in Our Youth

× Expand Photo by Elora Hennessey Tatiana Gritsevskiy Tatiana Gritsevskiy

Tatiana Gritsevskiy set out on a passionate endeavor in February of 2023, driven by her desire to reconnect our youth with the wonders of the natural world. She founded Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo, an educational outreach program designed to share her love of wildlife, while cultivating a greater appreciation for Milwaukee ecosystems. With a collection of nearly 30 animals, including reptiles, amphibians and insects, Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo highlights some of the most misunderstood creatures on Earth and is a testament to Gritsevskiy’s lifelong commitment to environmental conservation.

Tatiana's Tiny Zoo provides unique animal encounters throughout Southeastern Wisconsin, offering hands-on interactions with a variety of snakes, lizards, tortoises, insects and amphibians at her events. Gritsevskiy offers various types of educational programming, emphasizing the importance of instilling environmentally friendly practices in both children and adults.

“Environmental education from an early age is a powerful tool to help shape the way that people think about nature for the rest of their lives,” said Gritsevskiy. “With the rise of technology, screens and social media, children are spending less time engaging with the natural communities around them, which could have devastating effects on our planet’s future.”

Disabilities, Challenging Times

Since Gritsevskiy began her environmental expedition, she’s visited the Ronald McDonald House Charity in Wauwatosa and the Milwaukee Center for Independence. These visits allow Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo the opportunity to bring the therapeutic benefits of natural and animal connection to patients, making a positive impact on those with disabilities or families going through challenging times. Additionally, she extends her mission by participating in holiday events at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum.

Growing up in Milwaukee, Gritsevskiy recognized the lack of greenspaces in the city’s urban environment compared to her parent’s home country, Latvia. “In Latvia, access to nature is commonplace, with many people owning cottages in rural areas,” said Gritsevskiy. “This experience contrasts sharply with urban Milwaukee, where access to nature is often limited. Through Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo, I hope to bridge this gap and bring a piece of the natural world to those who might not otherwise experience it.”

Gritsevskiy graduated from UW-Milwaukee in 2019 with a Bachelor of Science in Conservation and Environmental Science, which fueled her dedication to wildlife conservation and environmental education. With the COVID-19 pandemic following shortly after her graduation, she found new ways to connect with and educate the public through digital platforms, leading to the creation of her YouTube channel, Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo.

From Digital to Reality

Launched in 2020, Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo garnered over 700K views and 5K subscribers on YouTube. Through her platform, Gritsevskiy offers a mix of content related to natural care for exotic animals, conservation, sustainability and environmental education. Her passion for these creatures is evident as she shares detailed information on their care, feeding and the ecological roles they play. She not only aims to inform but also to reduce the fear and stigma surrounding these often “creepy” creatures.

With her engaging and educational approach, Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo has garnered a significant following, reflecting the growing interest in learning about and respecting our natural environment. Gritsevskiy’s YouTube channel further fueled her desire to educate beyond digital platforms. “I realized that while digital platforms were a great start, bringing these experiences directly to people in their communities could have an even greater impact.”

As a former naturalist at Hawthorn Glen in Wauwatosa, Gritsevskiy developed and delivered a wide range of programs that engaged audiences of all ages in understanding and appreciating the natural world, particularly the often-overlooked reptiles and amphibians native to Wisconsin. Upon leaving Hawthorn Glen, she put her sole focus on starting her entrepreneurial career in environmental education, thus transforming Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo from digital to reality.

Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo allowed Gritsevskiy the rewarding experience of helping youth overcome their fears and develop an appreciation for Milwaukee’s ecosystems. “It’s amazing to see someone go from being afraid of an animal to being fascinated by it,” said Gritsevskiy. This transformation not only enriches individuals' lives but also fosters a broader appreciation for wildlife, which is central to Gritsevskiy’s mission.

In April, during Earth Month, Gritsevskiy offered discounted programs for anyone who collected recyclables, litter and other waste from their local neighborhoods to encourage environmental stewardship within Milwaukee. Several members within the community collectively gathered for her clean-up, with participation from classrooms, families, associations and more, resulting in over 20 collected garbage bags around Southeastern Wisconsin. “Seeing the community come together to clean up their neighborhoods was incredibly inspiring,” said Gritsevskiy. “This is what I set out to do —foster a sense of responsibility and connection to the environment.”

As a woman-owned business, Gritsevskiy is particularly aware of promoting the involvement of women in nature and STEM fields. “I want to help diversify the voices and perspectives in these crucial areas,” said Gritsevskiy. “Bringing people of different backgrounds together to solve problems allows more voices to be heard and the creation of more effective solutions. I also just want little girls to grow up knowing they are welcome in this space and that their ideas matter.”

Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo will appear at the Betty Brinn Children’s Museum Halloween Party on Thursday, Oct. 24. For more event updates, follow Tatiana’s Tiny Zoo on Instagram, Facebook and YouTube or visit TatianasTinyZoo.com to schedule a program.