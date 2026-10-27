The Affordability Crisis v. Trump Trade Policy

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The nation pays a heavy price for Trump’s tariff and insult war against long-standing allies and trading partners. U.S. consumers and businesses pay those tariffs, not the exporting countries, so when tariffs go up trade with those countries becomes more expensive, further driving up the cost of living. Based on false notions about market economics and international trade, Trump claims that Canada is “ripping us off!” Why? Because the US has a “trade deficit” with Canada. His reasoning was revealed when he said: “If we don’t trade with Canada at all, we save $90 billion.” He regards the dollars as having intrinsic value separate from what they can buy. It is as if he spent $100 in a grocery store and then complained that his dollars were gone and all he got in exchange was food.

Trading with Canada: Follow the Money

Trade between bilateral trading partners is mutually beneficial. Wisconsin manufacturers and builders rely on Canadian steel, aluminum, and lumber as inputs to building homes and office complexes, cars and airplanes and HVAC systems; farmers import Canadian fertilizer and sell their food in Canadian markets; machinery and equipment industries rely on cross‑border supply chains that have been built over decades.

Because so many different types of things are traded, international trade generates an intimidating blizzard of data. Fortunately, each of these traded items can be categorized into goods or services or assets. This categorization makes it easy to define trade deficits and what they mean to consumers struggling with affordability.

Bi-lateral Trade Deficits

When Canada sells goods and services to the U.S. such as electricity, oil and heavy-duty trucks, dollars flow into Canada. When the U.S. sells goods and services to Canada, such as soybeans, medical equipment and college educations, dollars flow into the U.S. A trade deficit occurs when more dollars flow out of the U.S. into Canada than flow out of Canada into the U.S.

To benefit from those surplus dollars, Canada must buy something that is offered in exchange for dollars. If the U.S. offered the only opportunity to spend the dollars, then the only remaining trade category would be U.S. assets—corporate stocks and bonds, real estate and U.S. Treasury bonds—to help finance the U.S. national debt.

In that hypothetical the bilateral accounts would balance. But Canada can spend those dollars anywhere in the world, consequently the in-balances in goods and services need not be balanced by inflow of dollars from Canada to buy assets.

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Suppose Canada buys pharmaceuticals from Germany. Then Germany holds the dollars and might spend them to buy oil from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, now holding the dollars, could purchase real estate in New York City, returning the dollars to the U.S., completing the global loop. The individual bilateral pieces of global trade can remain unbalanced indefinitely; only the total of those payments must balance. That balance is described as a “circular flow” in which trade deficit outflows are balanced by foreign investment inflows.

Trump Hallucinations

Nonetheless, as Trump persists on Truth Social: “If we stopped Trading with every country that we have a deficit with, which is most of them, we would make, at least, $1.5 Trillion Dollars a year. The word ‘Deficit’ is nothing more than a fancy word for LOSS. We are ‘carrying’ almost every country in the world, and that cannot go on any longer.”

No. Stopping trade, as in this Truth Social hallucination, would not just stop the trade deficits, it would stop the entire circular flow: both the outflow of dollars to pay for imported goods and services and the consequent inflow of dollars by foreign investors. Without this in-flow of foreign investment, interest rates would be higher on treasury bonds, and, because all lending institutions must compete with treasury bonds, business loans, home mortgages, car loans, and credit card balances all would have higher interest rates! This would make it more expensive for U.S. businesses to finance their operations and for the US to finance its debt—including Trump’s debt-financed tax cuts and massive increases in defense expenditure—while at the same time worsening the “affordability crisis.” Now that would be a LOSS!