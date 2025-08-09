The Cost of Attacking Higher Education: A timely lesson from Covid’s Operation Warp Speed

× Expand Photo by EyeEm Mobile GmbH - Getty Images Graduation Caps Students attending graduation in their caps

As the barbaric attack on university research escalates—most publicly aimed at Harvard University, but also targeting virtually all research universities—it is valuable to draw a lesson from the recent Covid pandemic during which the scientific community saved millions of lives. Thanks to Operation Warp Speed (OWS), the Covid-19 vaccine was tested and mass produced, and inoculations began in 2021. Its speedy success carries a lesson for the current de-funding of science research.

Operation Warp Speed Relied on Investments in Prior Research

Operation Warp Speed, launched in May 2020, was not a standalone effort to develop a Covid-19 vaccine from scratch. Instead, it was the culmination of decades of scientific research and technological advancements, the result of over 60 years of foundational research and discoveries in immunology, virology, and molecular biology. It was in university and government laboratories and research institutions that scientists learned how the immune system recognizes and fights infections, how cells process genetic instructions, leading to the crucial messenger RNA technology, the breakthrough that led to the vaccine. Had that prior knowledge not been in place, OWS could not have been attempted, let alone succeed.

The key to the rapid success of OWS was concurrent drug testing and mass production. Typically, new drugs are made available to the public in a sequence. First, the Food and Drug Administration tests the drugs to demonstrate their effectiveness. Second, they are then produced for large-scale distribution. Due to the urgency, OWS dispensed with this sequence in favor of simultaneous testing of promising vaccines together with mass production of them. Under the strategy, if one of the vaccines failed the testing phase, the doses produced up to that point would be destroyed. Those that passed would be available for rapid distribution and inoculation across the country.

Despite the Star Trek label, the “warp-speed” strategy of simultaneous production and testing was not novel; it was a well-established procedure during dire situations, particularly in wartime. The Manhattan Project, which led to the U.S. atomic bomb, began in secret in 1939 when physicists Albert Einstein and Leo Szilard warned President Roosevelt that Hitler's Germany was surely working on an atomic bomb; the U.S. had better get one first. However, it was uncertain whether such a bomb could be based on uranium or plutonium, and which type could be successfully deployed first. Work began in Hanford, Washington, Los Alamos, New Mexico and Oak Ridge, Tennessee to better understand the physics of these radioactive elements, as well as the concurrent design of bomb detonation systems.

Similarly, when it was learned that Germany was developing jet fighter aircraft that threatened to render propeller planes defenseless in the skies over Europe, the U.S. response was the concurrent development of jet engines and the re-design and testing of new aircraft structures that could withstand the increased stresses of faster speeds, accelerations and maneuvering made possible by those powerful engines.

Cuts Threaten US Capacity to Meet Future Emergencies

Trump/Project 2025 funding cuts to university research at Harvard, MIT, Brown University and many others including UW-Madison and UW-Milwaukee break the essential sequence from basic research to applied research to application. By cutting the connections between basic knowledge to application, they reduce the nation's ability to handle future emergencies—whether pandemics, technological challenges, or national security threats.

The U.S. is risking forfeiture of its comparative advantage in intellectual capital that forms the basis for technological and medical breakthroughs and rapid conversion of those breakthroughs to life-saving applications. Due to capricious loss of research funding, we already see top U.S. faculty leaving for other countries that offer more stable employment and research opportunities.

Similarly, international students, a key resource that helps America meet its needs for talented STEM professionals, are reconsidering posts in the U.S. for study and research. The flow of top minds from around the world to American academic and research institutions is now reversing, diminishing the nation’s capacity to respond to natural and global threats.

This “pipeline effect” has even reached our high schools! The NIH has recently de-funded its Science Education Partnership Award Program of the National Institute of General Medical Science, a program designed to enable high school students to learn the importance and power of the scientific method by conducting and analyzing experiments. One of the most successful participants is UW-Milwaukee, which has engaged roughly 2000 high school students annually, culminating with an annual Student Research Conference where they showcase their results. The program has been “cancelled” without any serious cost/benefit analysis (appeals are pending).