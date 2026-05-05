The Latest from Heritage: Save the Family to Save the Nation

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At a time when Americans are struggling with the price of groceries, housing, childcare and healthcare, along comes the Heritage Foundation—yes, the same outfit that gave us Project 2025—with their 2026 initiative entitled Saving America by Saving the Family: A Foundation for the Next 250 Years. Its prescription is straightforward: promote marriage and the two-biological‑parent family with a male head of household. But the initiative rests on a reversal of cause and correlation, treating marriage as the cause of economic stability rather than one of its beneficent consequences.

Heritage argues that declining marriage rates, falling birth rates, and the rise of single‑parent households have left millions more vulnerable to affordability pressures. Yet research in labor economics, demography and social policy consistently shows that the cause of this simultaneity is the reverse: economic precarity depresses marriage rates, not the other way around. Rising housing costs relative to income, wage stagnation, childcare expenses and healthcare shocks all incentivize delayed marriage and reduced fertility. When the economic foundations that support family formation erode, people rationally postpone marriage and reduce the family size.

Marriage offers certain natural economic advantages. Families naturally enjoy economies of scale and scope. They share housing, utilities, transportation and durable goods. They divide labor according to skill, coordinate tasks, pool risks and support each other’s careers. These efficiencies lower the cost of living per person and, with two incomes, create the surplus that makes saving possible.

Penalty of Public Assistance?

Despite economic advantages, Heritage cites “marriage penalties” in means-tested programs as part of the discouragement of marriage. These programs reduce benefits as people become better off and have less need for the assistance. Heritage considers it a penalty when public assistance per person falls as the economic benefits of marriage are realized and therefore public assistance is reduced. They imagine that such penalties are the source of decline in marriage and fertility rates. However, studies of Medicaid, SNAP and related eligibility rules show that marriage decisions are far less sensitive to changes in benefits than they are to macroeconomic conditions such as job stability, wage trajectories and housing affordability.

One of Heritage's several proposals sets the tone: the family and marriage tax credit (FAM). The FAM would bring three years of $4,418 tax credit—not a deduction—for the married biological parents of a child (including those widowed or widowered in the tax year). Add 25% for a “large family bonus” for the third child and additional children. (Incidentally, parents who get divorced would lose this benefit).

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The logic is simple: because some financially stable families have a stay-at-home mother, women should stay at home. Heritage proposes tax-funded subsidies to induce couples to have more children and spend less time in the workforce. But turning this pattern into a policy prescription ignores the economic reality most Americans face. The formidable barriers are the after-tax cost of living, the price of childcare, the shortage of affordable housing, and wages that no longer keep up with expenses. In today’s economy, most families need two incomes simply to cover housing, childcare, healthcare and transportation. To overcome these barriers with tax-funded subsidies would far exceed the dollars proposed, and certainly far exceed what taxpayers would tolerate.

Falling Incentives

There is a clearer explanation for the decline in family size and marriage rates. For generations, as the economy grew more complex, and more urbanized rather than agricultural, the incentive for large families fell. Longer lives, healthier lives and greater opportunities for both men and women are the predictable result of rising productivity, expanding education and the accumulation of physical and human capital. In this economic environment, families thrive when they can save and invest. Savings allow households to weather shocks, pursue education and support children’s development. Investment in skills and experience is the strongest predictor of long‑term earnings—especially as artificial intelligence reshapes the labor market.

The Heritage prescription would have profound personal and national consequences. Encouraging women to leave the workforce would reduce the numbers of doctors, lawyers, professors, business owners, scientists and entrepreneurs, shrinking the talent pool in fields where the country already faces shortages. And it would make women more financially dependent at a time when economic independence is one of the strongest predictors of long-term well-being.

To address affordability, early-childhood investments in nutrition, housing stability and education generate long‑term gains in productivity, earnings and reduced social costs. An increasingly important additional focus is on improving kindergarten through 12th grade math and English proficiency. These are the languages that kids will need later to make rational choices of profession and choices within those professions. Households thrive when they have the capacity to save, invest, and develop skill, experience and talent.