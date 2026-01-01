Using Taxes and Tariffs to Promote Climate Safety

× Expand Photo by Sakorn Sukkasemsakorn - Getty Images Carbon Taxes - Climate Change

On November 21, the United Nations ended its 30th annual climate meeting—dubbed COP30—with both achievements and disappointment. The meeting secured historic financial pledges, tripling adaptation funding and committing trillions by 2035. These are pledges to help poorer countries adapt to climate disasters—floods, rising coastal waters, monster storms, heat domes. However, the COP30 members failed to establish binding policies to phase out fossil fuel and deforestation. Those are not forgotten: the planned transition from COP30 in Brazil to COP31 in Turkey (November 2026) is a shift in focus from financing adaptation to establishing remedies.

COP31 is positioned as a test of credibility: moving from financial help for poor countries adjusting to climate change to concrete climate action to mitigate climate change. Supporting this transition is an important policy convergence aimed at the key element, i.e., the profitability of fossil fuel energy and the free disposal into the atmosphere of the associated emissions of heat-trapping gases. Three major players are converging on measures to harness the powerful forces of the market, reversing the incentives to use fossil fuels. They are Senator Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island, representing climate hawks in Congress; the Climate Leadership Council, founded by former Republican Treasury Secretaries James A. Baker III and the late George Shultz; and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research (PIK), recognized as one of the major scientific organizations in the world.

Carbon Tariff

This policy convergence recognizes the necessity of increasing the cost of using fossil fuels. The proposal is comprised of both carbon taxation and a tariff on carbon-intensive imported products. Together these measures reduce the strong incentive to pollute using fossil fuels. They raise the cost of carbon emissions both at the wellhead of fossil fuel sources and in international trading of products produced with carbon-polluting production methods.

At each stage in the workings of the market, the higher prices discourage reliance on fossil energy and encourage switching to renewable alternatives. They compel producers to seek carbon abatement methods, and they monetize the pollution damage costs and pass them on to the buyers along the supply chain. The costs of the carbon tax will, of course, be built into higher prices for products that use fossil fuels as their base input, including plastics and gasoline and lubricants. Consumers will have an increased incentive to switch to products that are produced using alternatives to fossil fuels. Without escalating carbon prices, polluters face no incentive to change. Instead, it is more profitable to expand emissions!

Keep the Shepherd Free Support Milwaukee's locally owned free weekly magazine. LEARN MORE

Implementing Carbon Taxes

First, a carbon tax levied at the wellhead of fossil fuel sources compels producers to internalize the external costs of carbon emissions. The CLC recommendation is $40 per ton to start. To gain public acceptance more quickly, the CLC suggests rebating the revenue to the general public by issuing per capita checks of roughly $2,000 per citizen per year.

The second part of the strategy supports the first. It is an import tariff known as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM). This tariff addresses the “free rider problem” that arises when a carbon tax is applied within one country or group of countries but not universally. Nations that avoid carbon taxing can exploit those that do adopt it.

They can cut costs by producing carbon‑intensive goods using the cheaper, more polluting methods. By avoiding the expense of alternative production methods, they “externalize” the costs of emissions, using the atmosphere as a chemical dump site. Producers in those recalcitrant countries can lower the prices of their exports, thereby gaining a competitive price advantage over firms who face the higher costs of operating in the carbon-taxing countries.

The CBAM counters this imbalance by imposing a tariff equivalent to the domestic carbon tax. Exporters in non-taxing countries pay this tariff instead. Of course, import tariffs are paid by the importing country and passed on to consumers within that country. So, when the CBAM is added to the import price, the domestically produced products and the imported products pay the same carbon tax, neutralizing the profitability of emissions. CBAM aligns trade practices with climate policy.

The CBAM also strengthens the political viability of climate action. It addresses head-on the skeptics who argue that reducing U.S. emissions is pointless if other countries increase theirs. Often this argument is festooned with claims that carbon taxes are anti‑capitalist or anti‑market. Just the opposite: both the carbon tax and the CBAM are quintessentially pro‑market remedies for market failure.

By integrating economic incentives with scientific urgency, carbon pricing and border adjustments together provide a key component of the climate stability. These measures harmonize global markets with the imperative of safeguarding the planet.