Vote No to All 3 Referendums on the Wisconsin Ballot

× Expand Photo by Rawpixel - Getty Images Voters in line on election day

On the November ballot voters will again find three proposed constitutional amendments. Placed on the ballot by a right-wing state legislature which has launched a continued effort to bamboozle voters, to advance their corrupt agenda. Vote no and stop the corruption.

The first referendum at first glance reads like apple pie and mothers love. But it is a devious proposal to alter the constitutional item veto power granted to the governor. It’s an important check against legislative overreach.

The title and wording of the ballot language does not fully provide background information to provide the full impact of the proposal.

The second referendum should be called; the Jim Jones drink the Kool-aid amendment. This one is a bone for the MAGA crowd whipped up by Trump and his ilk during Covid, stirring hate for government and any direction from government. First it is a ploy that interferes with the separation of church and state principal. Secondly by allowing so called churches and others to disregard public health and safety measures you create a situation where a whole congregation can and will become a group of Typhoid Mary’s

During Covid mainline churches complied with close and mask orders. Keep the crazies from killing us….vote No.

The third referendum is perhaps the most egregious of all. This one is the White Supremist dream. It would actually enshrine in our state’s constitution white only lawmaking. Prohibit the legislature from working out issues and programs for the whole people.

The real hypocrisy too is the use of the term “discrimination prohibited” in the title line. Vote No.