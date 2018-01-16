Congress Considers the Fate of the Dreamers

× Expand Photo Credit: Molly Adams (Flickr CC)

Under President Donald Trump, it seems there is a new crisis every week. This week the lives of thousands of immigrant youths hang in the balance, and their future depends on what we do. Immigrant activists are demanding that the U.S. Congress include the Dream Act in the spending bill that must be passed by Friday, Jan. 19 to avert a government shutdown.

The bill would restore protections for Dreamers—immigrant youth who came to the U.S. at a young age—that were taken away by the Trump administration when they repealed the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. If you do nothing else this week, call your congressman or congresswoman and demand that he or she vote to protect the Dreamers.

There are about 800,000 Dreamers in the U.S. who do not have legal papers—about 8,000 of whom are in Wisconsin. Behind these numbers are young people who know no other home than the U.S. who are striving to fulfill their potential, support their families and improve their communities. People such as Alejandra.

Alejandra’s Story

Alejandra was 5 years old when poverty, crime and corruption forced her parents to leave their home and come to the U.S. This December, she shared her story with some of the Wisconsin congressional delegation. “I grew up believing I was an American citizen,” Alejandra told them. “I pledged allegiance to the flag every morning at school, sang the Star-Spangled Banner at baseball games and knew American history.” But when Alejandra received a grant to take violin lessons at the Wisconsin Conservatory of Music, she found out she was ineligible because she was undocumented and did not have a Social Security number. “From that moment, I knew that my potential would be limited,” she said.

In her early-20s, Alejandra battled alcohol abuse and depression. “I was in a dark place and couldn’t find a way out,” she says. But under DACA, she once again had hope. She was able to get a Social Security card and is currently attending college with a focus on healthcare. But unless the Dream Act is passed, Alejandra could be deported.

Supporters of immigrant rights have challenged Trump’s DACA repeal in the courts, but the only lasting solution is through the U.S. Congress. Activists are calling for a so-called “clean” Dream Act that protects Dreamers but does not succumb to Trump’s demands—such as billions of dollars for a “wall” or eliminating our family-based immigration system. The best chance for a clean Dream Act is to pressure both Democrats and Republicans to include such measures in the spending bill—with a deadline of this week Friday.

From Sympathy to Support

Polls have shown that more than 80% of the American people support continued protections for Dreamers, but answering poll questions is easier than taking action. Now is the time to move from sympathy to support. On Saturday, Jan. 13, I attended a commemoration of Martin Luther King Jr., in Racine. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan had said he would be participate, and 10 Dreamers and I looked forward to talking with him after months of his refusal to meet with Dreamers from his own district. At the last minute, Ryan canceled his appearance.

Event organizers instead had two Dreamers speak about the threats they faced and the fears that their families would be torn apart. They received a standing ovation. Moments like this give me hope.

This week, there is a chance for all of us to honor King’s memory. Call your congressperson and demand a clean Dream Act as part of the spending bill. In addition, there are local and national events this week. For updates and information, check out the Facebook page of Voces de la Frontera and visit their website at vdlf.org. We can break through the crisis of our times and get to a better place for all families that suffer from poverty and inequality, but only if we act together.

Christine Neumann-Ortiz is the executive director of Voces de la Frontera.