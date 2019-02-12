Enough Politics, Let’s Cut Taxes for Wisconsin Families

Tony Evers

I made a promise to you and the people of our state when I was running for governor: I promised I would cut taxes by 10% for middle-class families.

So, just last week, I set out to make good on that promise, introducing my plan to cut taxes for Wisconsin’s working families by 10%. If you’re a single filer making less than $80,000 or your family makes less than $125,000, you’ll get a full 10% tax cut on your taxes next year. And, if you’re a single filer making less than $100,000 or your family makes less than $150,000, you’ll still see a tax cut on your taxes next year, too.

As I’ve said all along, I don’t make promises I can’t keep, and I won’t propose things we can’t pay for.

So, I didn’t just promise to cut taxes by 10%. I promised you that I’d cut taxes for middle-class families—and that I’d do it responsibly—by making sure we have a plan to pay for it in the long run.

This year, 21 millionaires in Wisconsin, who make more than $30 million a year, are projected to receive $38.9 million in tax breaks without having to create or retain any jobs in Wisconsin to get them.

That’s just not right.

And that’s why I promised that I’d help pay for this tax cut by rolling back handouts to millionaires while protecting farms and small businesses and giving that money back to families like yours.

I had hoped my plan to cut taxes would have bipartisan support in the Legislature. But, instead of working together to cut taxes for middle-class families, Republicans in the Legislature have introduced a competing proposal.

Here’s the kicker: Not only will you not see the tax cut on your taxes next year, they also don’t have a plan to pay for it. Republicans are protecting these million-dollar handouts to millionaires, which means taxpayers in Wisconsin will be forced to foot the bill.

That’s just fiscally irresponsible.

Hard-working families in Wisconsin deserve a tax cut. But you also deserve for it to be done responsibly and to make sure we know how we’re going to pay for it in the future. It’s time to set politics aside and get to work on this critically important issue. Please contact your legislators and ask them to support my plan to cut taxes for Wisconsin families.