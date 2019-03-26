Tell Wisconsin's Republican Legislators to Expand Healthcare

In only a few instances (outside of the voting booth) does the average Wisconsinite have the power to advance the 100-year struggle for universal quality healthcare as we do next month.

For many, the Affordable Care Act was a godsend—the outlawing of insurance company practices that discriminated against people with preexisting conditions and provider of tax-credit support for hundreds of thousands of residents to help pay for premiums. It also offers one place to go, healthcare.gov, with clear rules that ensure a level playing field.

But the fight was never at its end. For too many, thanks to conservative sabotage, affordable healthcare coverage remains out of reach. People are still delaying care, struggling with bills and choosing to remain uninsured. Yet the stage of this drama today is not so much in Washington, D.C., as it is in Madison, Wis., and this spring, you have two major ways to be heard.

Expanding BadgerCare is now the opportunity in front of us that could guarantee more affordable healthcare coverage to tens of thousands of people, while improving care for the rest of us by accepting available federal funds that former Republican Gov. Scott Walker long refused and by opening up BadgerCare to be a “public option” to the individuals, families and employees who choose to buy in at their expense.

Expanding BadgerCare could immediately help the homecare workers, childcare workers, construction workers, office staff and restaurant employees who generally earn between $7.25 and $16 an hour, depending on family size and hours worked in a given month. Too many hard-working Wisconsinites simply can’t rely on their job for adequate healthcare coverage, and with small tweaks, BadgerCare could be available to everyone as an affordable alternative “public” option for healthcare—including for those who get it at work.

But there is a barrier: Wisconsin’s GOP-controlled state Senate, led by Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald. While many senators (including Fitzgerald) have publicly wavered at times, they’ve publicly stated on many occasions that they remain opposed to affordable healthcare coverage for working Wisconsinites, yet it only requires three Republican senators to change their mind, and current budget negotiations with Gov. Tony Evers makes this year likely the one when big things will happen.

What Can You Do To Help?

Call your state senator (see Milwaukee-area senators list below). Senate supporters of BadgerCare can work with you, while opponents need to hear from you on it.

You can also make plans to attend the single budget hearing taking place in the Milwaukee area on Thursday, April 11. Alas, as of the publication of this article, the precise location of this hearing is unknown, but it should be on that day and start about 10 a.m. (Since these public hearings are first come-first served for seating, make plans to arrive before 9 a.m. if possible.)

To keep track of the scheduling of this budget hearing, please look for updates at Citizen Action of Wisconsin’s webpage at citizenactionwi.org or call them at 414-476-4501. Let us know if you can attend, and the moment it is clear where and when, we will connect you with how you can most help. Citizen Action also has an online pledge form at form.jotform.com/90774266565165.

This is your best chance to get involved to help tens of thousands of working Wisconsinites gain affordable healthcare coverage.

Milwaukee-area Wisconsin State Senators

Dale Kooyenga (District Five) 608-266-2512

Alberta Darling (District Eight) 608-266-5830

Duey Stroebel (District 20) 608-266-7513

David Craig (District 28) 608-266-5400

Chris Kapenga (District 33) 608-266-9174

Kevin Kane is a director at Citizen Action of Wisconsin.