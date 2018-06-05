Milwaukee is Blooming, But for Who?

A message to you, White Consumer: What is Milwaukee, and who is it for? Do you love baseball, beer, brats, basketball and other tourist grabbing “b”-words? Especially from May through October, I would argue, Milwaukee is one of the best places on Earth to visit, and that’s especially true if you’re a white person like me.

If you’ve seen the state’s new round of 2018 ads to lure non-Wisconsinites, “Gemütlichkeit: The Spirit of Wisconsin,” it begs the obvious question: Who are we and who do we want here? Although “The Spirit of Wisconsin” ad is careful to highlight a very happy black couple in the polka hall, the ad really doesn’t capture the beauty of our state’s largest economic engine, Milwaukee. Although I complain, I’m no saint, and I am very guilty of bias and formulaic thinking on race and American culture. I offer no panacea on fixing all ills. However, here are some mini-mantras to slowly broaden your view of the city of Milwaukee.

Target tourist dollars from people of color

People of color travel to Cancun and Las Vegas daily. They hop on planes to shop, party and get married in Miami, Atlanta and New Orleans. How can Milwaukee and Wisconsin structure our tourism industry to capture the dollars of people of color? More specifically, not just with ads but actual deep structural change? Are our venues family friendly or more focused on young, white, no-kids couples? What are the price points, and can all local families share in the cultural gems in our city?

Network with leaders of diverse neighborhoods to really taste Milwaukee

In the age of social media dominance, get on your Twitter or Facebook account or send an email. Every Milwaukee alderperson can easily argue their district is the best place in the world to live. Why not email Alderwoman Chantia Lewis’ office? She’s an energetic mom, veteran and leader in economic revitalization. Ask about her favorite two or three bars and restaurants in her neighborhood that would be good for tourists not familiar with the area. Ask County Supervisor Marcelia Nicholson, an expert in education, about the hidden hot spots on the westside of her Fifth District. Or start following Judge Derek Mosley as he eats his way across Milwaukee on Facebook. His energy is a great reflection of Milwaukee’s strength and character.

Expand your comfort zone and connect with grassroots activism

Educator and author Reggie Jackson can teach you Milwaukee’s history that damned us to the current state of hypersegregation. Yet his talks are steeped in optimism, hope and a vision toward a bright future. We must be mindful of the eviction crisis and how housing policy continues to hurt families of color. Great critic, activist and historian Adam Carr has dug deep to highlight what’s wrong, why and how do we fix it. Connect with them, or seek out business leader Juli Kaufmann, whose boldness is smashing down economic and racial barriers with purposeful, focused development of our town. Research organizations devoted to the cause of change: Artists Working in Education and Arte Para Todos both do great work—as well as host fun fundraising events if you’re too shy to volunteer.

Eat, drink and be merry—with purpose

I grew up in great haunts like Phan’s Garden, a landmark with killer pho and rare-ingredient specialties. Even with a hot grill full of food, my family will still go and pick-up Speed Queen ribs to-go (I caution you because of their addictive glow). Get deliciously weird and boogie with Evan Christian, local guitarist phenom and owner of Gibraltar MKE—a spot you should follow closely. Witness DJ Bizzon, a radio host and talented educator, who spends massive amounts of time volunteering to train young Milwaukee musical talent. Finally, three killer acts you can’t miss: DJ Dripsweat, SistaStrings and Lex Allen—artists who murder themselves to bring new sounds and a genuine world-class cultural experience to your ears.Our state government and traditional media have been complicit in the biased, segregated state of our city. Milwaukeeans can play a role in changing that by voting for candidates who support better housing, education and economic opportunities, but also by enjoying and supporting the cultural institutions too often overlooked by tourism campaigns.Brennan Balestrieri is a Wisconsin-based strategic communications and political advisor, activist and entrepreneur.