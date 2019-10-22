Planned Parenthood’s Doors Are Open, No Matter What

× Expand Photo by Charlotte Cooper, Flickr, CC

It is no secret that women’s access to essential reproductive health care continues to be under attack. This year alone, we’ve seen unconstitutional bans on abortion and new restrictions on birth control access and cancer screens. Here in Wisconsin, those attacks have resulted in the loss of $3.5 million in annual Title X federal family planning funds benefiting more than 30,000 patients who rely on Planned Parenthood. This decision comes despite Planned Parenthood’s 50-year history of successfully providing patient care in Wisconsin under this important program.

Title X is the nation’s only federal family planning program. Its purpose is to make sure people who are uninsured, immigrants or don’t qualify for Medicaid are still able to access preventive reproductive health care. It covers services like medically accurate education, birth control, cancer screenings, wellness exams and STD testing and treatment.

Forcing Planned Parenthood out of the Title X program through programmatic changes and an unethical gag rule creates real harm for women who may now be forced to decide between getting their birth control and feeding their family. It creates real harm for young women, women of color and the immigrant community who disproportionately rely on Title X because of systemic inequities in health care, and it creates real harm for patients like Christy from Hartford, Wis., who depended on Title X for her care.

“I wasn't sick. I had no symptoms that there was something wrong with me. If I hadn't been a patient of Planned Parenthood, I would not have known that I had cervical cancer until I was sick, and I probably would have died,” she explains.

Too many people are already forced to make impossible health care decisions. Forcing Planned Parenthood out of the Title X program is a direct threat to already vulnerable people in our community, our friends and our neighbors.

Nonjudgmental Health Care

Yet hope remains. Every day, the highly trained staff at Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin proudly provides nonjudgmental health care for people of all genders so they can be safe, healthy and strong. Despite the $3.5 million annual loss, Planned Parenthood will not turn its back on patients. Our doors are open. With communities’ help, we will ensure that people can access the essential health care they need—no matter what.

Even in a hostile political climate, Planned Parenthood is determined to thrive, doing what is best for our patients. With the unwavering determination of our supporters, we have protected and enhanced health care access. In all our health centers, we’ve added early pregnancy complication management, endometrial biopsy services, prenatal care connections and postpartum care. In La Crosse, Wis., we’ve merged with another trusted community health partner to enhance essential health care and educational services. In Sheboygan, Wis., we’ve expanded abortion access through addition of medication abortion services.

Maintaining health care access for our patients, regardless of income, insurance coverage or immigration status in the wake of Title X is critical for community health.

Supporting Planned Parenthood’s health centers, education programs and advocacy work is an investment in the health of the community. Investment looks like becoming a monthly sustaining donor in Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin to ensure you and your neighbors have access to health care. Investment looks like trusting Planned Parenthood as your health care provider. Investment looks like being courageous and visible in your support for Planned Parenthood.

Communities across Wisconsin have stood with Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin for more than 80 years. By working together, Planned Parenthood hopes to continue to be there for people who need it, no matter what.

Tanya Atkinson is the president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin.