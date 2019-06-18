Wisconsin's Need to Fund Public Education

Chris Larson is a Wisconsin state senator representing the Seventh District.

As another school year wraps up across the state, so also ends what could be the last year under Scott Walker’s draconian education budgeting practices. A student who started first grade in Walker’s first year as governor just graduated eighth grade. In real dollars, her last year of school saw less money invested in public education than when she was in kindergarten. To put it bluntly, Wisconsin has yet to cover the gap Republicans created when they entered office in the Tea Party wave and delivered the largest cut to K-12 education in state history. That is the Walker and Republican legacy in Wisconsin and most people think it’s already over. It’s not.

Before this student gets her fresh start as a new freshman this upcoming fall, three scenarios could play out that determine what level of education she’ll get. If enough Republicans join Democrats to do the right thing and amend the budget back to Gov. Tony Evers’ proposal, she’ll see an influx of much-needed funds. $1.6 billion to be exact, with $606 million earmarked directly for the state to again fulfill our pledge to local schools by picking up 60% of the tab for special education.

If the education budget crafted by Republicans on Joint Finance is signed as is, the increase will be $903 million less than what voters expected when they went to the polls in November to vote for change and for Evers. Special education will continue to be an unfunded mandate coming from the state but without the funds to back it up.

The third scenario is what happens if no new budget is put forward. If that happens, Wisconsin doesn’t shut down, it just continues under the zombie budget of Walker’s last formula until something is passed to replace it. If that happens, students will be stuck another year at the same inadequate funding levels we’ve been at.

A good public education is the path to success and a strong public school is the cornerstone of our best neighborhoods. Strong and well-funded public education is the ladder that allows those who are poor to find their way into the middle class and beyond. As Americans, we believe that every single child should have that opportunity. But if we continue to underfund public education, as we have, the middle class will continue to be out of reach for too many of our friends and neighbors.

The future of our kids is up for a vote when this budget comes before the Senate and Assembly. Which path will we take before summer ends and schools gear up to once again challenge our students?

