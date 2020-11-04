Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 10: Post-Election Hangover

This episode is a direct response to the election and a play-by-play of the ... interesting events in the early morning hours from President Trump. Host Matthew Filipowicz takes us through some highlights, lowlights and peculiar state behavior from the comfort of his post-election hangover on Wednesday morning.

