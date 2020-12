In this episode, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes Milwaukee comic and part-owner of The Laughing Tap comedy club, Kaitlin McCarthy, to talk about the latest 2020 Presidential Election recounts, Donald Trump and the state of comedy and business-ownership in a pandemic. Enjoy!

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher. Subscribe so you can stay up to date!

