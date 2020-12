This episode features Milwaukee comic Raegan Niemela and host Matthew Filipowicz examining the Wall Street Journal Op-Ed on Dr. Jill Biden by Joseph Epstein. The two discuss staying in your lane in comedy and in life, along with how the pandemic is changing the state of comedy.

