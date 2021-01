This episode features Chicago comic Jayson Acevedo and host Matthew Filipowicz breaking down the latest election-related story of Trump and Georgia's secretary of state. Acevedo also gives his take on comedy during COVID-19 and why some things don't need a Zoom substitute.

