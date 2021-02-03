Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 16: Kristin Lytie

This episode features Green Bay comic, Kristin Lytie. A regular at comedy clubs in Wisconsin, Lytie got her start in the Chicago scene, has performed at several national comedy festivals and opened for big names like Eddie Pepitone. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Lytie go over the ridiculous saga of the new Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is so polluted with conspiracy theories, even Mitch McConnell has condemned her.

