This episode features Milwaukee comic and co-owner of The Laughing Tap, Greg Bach. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Bach go over a recent Ron Johnson quote on the insurrection at the Capitol, pivoting business models in a pandemic and comedy in COVID.

