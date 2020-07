×

Milwaukee comic Dana Ehrmann joins host Matthew Filipowicz to discuss the recently reopened Disney World and the super creepy "Welcome Back" video the park released. The two also discuss what it's like doing comedy via Zoom. Enjoy!

