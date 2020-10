This episode features writer/comedian Jen Durbent. Host Matthew Filipowicz and Durbent talk about the latest Trump news, the attempted kidnapping of the governor of Michigan and as always, what it's like to do comedy during COVID.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is available wherever you get your podcasts, from Spotify, Amazon, Apple, to Stitcher.

