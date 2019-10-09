× Expand Photo credit: Exciting Events

I last left you with my introduction to Exciting Events, one of America’s most forward-thinking event planning companies. Now let’s talk fabrication.

I now continue down the hallway, which is lined with impressive photos from both the sporting and events worlds. I see a bright light coming from down the hall. As I get closer, I notice a shower of welding sparks. What are they building? A T-shirt Gatling Gun? A life-sized Operation? The answer is yes.

One of the great things about Exciting Events is that they do everything in house, including fabrication.

Ever been to a sporting event? Chances are you’ve seen one of the 30+ entertainment products that they designed and fabricated right here in New Berlin, Wis. I’m not talking just Wisconsin, I’m talking worldwide. They have some of their famous T-shirt Gatling Guns in countries such as China, Australia, Turkey and Istanbul. Talk about being the worldwide leader in entertainment.

The fabrication department stays busy year-round, but not just in the FX in Motion part of the business; the event side of the company is where things get impressive.

Recently, for example, one of their clients wanted these huge chandeliers to be hung inside the Panther Arena. This was a challenge, and they were up for it, and the client was more than pleased with the end result (see photo).

I can’t tell you how impressed I am with this company. You must check out their websites if you haven’t already: www.excitingevents.com and www.fxinmotion.com, to see their products and services for yourself.

Next month, we’ll dive into the world of their in-house graphic and design.