50 Years Ago Native Americans Seized Milwaukee Coast Guard Station

In the hours before daybreak on August 15, 1971, local members of the American Indian Movement (AIM) occupied the vacant Coast Guard station on McKinley Beach. The takeover of the site on the Milwaukee lakefront was part of a larger wave of actions by AIM, including the occupation of Wounded Knee, SD, and the abandoned federal prison on Alcatraz Island in the San Francisco Bay. Their purpose was to raise awareness over the trail of broken promises that led to the theft of Native American lands.

This Sunday, the 50th anniversary of the McKinley Coast Guard station occupation will be commemorated at McKinley Park.

AIM and the 1971 takeover were part of the Red Power movement that emerged from the larger civil rights struggles of the ‘60s. Unlike some of AIM’s actions, the occupation of the abandoned Milwaukee Coast Guard station had enduring and meaningful value. The leader of Milwaukee’s AIM chapter, Herb Powless, has been credited with skillful negotiations following the occupation with the City of Milwaukee, the State of Wisconsin and the federal government. As Powless’ wife and co-leader of the action, Dorothy Ninham, put it, their actions “proved that when activist and advocate work together, a peaceful solution can be achieved—and it was.”

As a result, the lakefront acreage was given by the U.S. to the Forest County Potawatomi and became an indigenous cultural center and the original home of the Indian Community School, now located in Franklin. Powless’ efforts also led to the Indian Addiction Treatment Program and opened the way for the eventual establishment of Potawatomi Hotel and Casino in the Menomonee Valley.

Dorothy Ninham will speak at the commemoration and answer questions from the audience. The event will also include the Oneida Smoke Dancers and other musical and cultural presentations. The 50th anniversary commemoration begins at 1 p.m., Sunday August 15 at McKinley Park’s Charles R Ward Overlook.

If you would like to contribute to The 50th Anniversary Event, visit donate2aim3.com.