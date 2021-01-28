Kobe Bryant and the Milwaukee Bucks: A Farewell to Remember

× Expand Photo via WIkimedia Commons

It’s a big thing when stars come to town. Even better when stars come to town that you love and are eager to see in person after watching them on television for a long time. It’s a time you dream about.

This happened on February 22, 2016 when the late great Kobe Bryant came to play against the Milwaukee Bucks during his retirement tour.

Milwaukee was honored to host Kobe Bryant and be included in his retirement tour. When he entered the building, there was a press conference set up and photographers with their camera flash shining bright on Bryant’s every move as he took a stroll down one of the many hallways the basketball legend would strut down and onto the court for warmups where he played his game. When he exited, it was the same and Bryant stood around to sign autographs for a long line of adoring fans. This building was Fiserv Forum, known then as The Bradley Center.

Milwaukee was honored to host Kobe Bryant, period. The crowd full of dedicated Kobe fans and loyal Lakers fans took over. It was Kobe pandemonium as was every building Kobe entered, especially the Staples Center, so it was especially fun to see him make the same impact in another team’s building, which is something the Mamba didn’t shy away from and was known for doing many nights. Whether you were a fan or an analyst, you felt the star’s presence.

Fresh-Faced Giannis

The Mamba’s opponent this night was Giannis Antetokounmpo, a fresh-faced Antetokounmpo who hadn’t yet won two MVP awards or Defensive Player of the Year, or even his Most Improved Player award. But Giannis Antetokounmpo was being known around the league as one of the most dominant and the Bucks were on the rise as a franchise under head coach Jason Kidd. Giannis posted 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists and the Bucks won in this bout against the Lakers. The incomparable Mamba, 15 points and five rebounds in 24 minutes. Bryant sat the 4th quarter, and understandably so because the chanting in the arena was too loud for The Black Mamba, an excitement that probably couldn’t be contained in the final 12 minutes.

The rivalry between the Lakers and Bucks franchises isn’t a long storied or publicized one as it is becoming now in the 2020s between the LeBron James era Lakers and the Giannis Antetokounmpo era Milwaukee Bucks, but the matchups between Kobe and the Bucks are in the least sense memorable. Kobe’s opponents include many and the Bucks are among them.

For example, one of the most exciting Kobe and Milwaukee Bucks matchups comes via the December 16, 2009 game where Kobe hit a buzzer beater using one of his notable clutch shots totaling 39 points. The game and the buzzer-beater reflected the best of Kobe Bryant. His scoring and his ability to score in clutch time against tough opponents was on full display. The Bucks roster then consisted of Charlie Bell, who was on defense against the legendary Bryant that night and his hand couldn’t be held up against Bryant’s hand as the shot went straight through the net and the buzzer sounded off. Bell held Bryant on the previous play, the shot Kobe missed and sent the game into overtime. The last play where he made the buzzer was seemingly deja vu and payback, as Kobe’s resilient winning spirit would probably prefer to call it. The Lakers in result beat the Bucks 107-106.

On the night of March 24, 2006, Kobe scored 43 points against the Bucks, his highest scoring game against the Bucks ever, and the Lakers got the victory 101-96. The Lakers 2005-2006 season was a rare season for Bryant where the superstar led the league in scoring, averaging 35.4 points per game. Earlier that year in January, Kobe scored a historic 81 points against the Toronto Raptors. 2006 was a much different year from 2009 for Bryant, but each year also held their similarities in showing off the essence of Bryant. He won the championship in 2009, but he had his best season in 2006.

Farewell Milwaukee

The night in 2016 was no different. That night was filled with electricity. It began with an introduction of one of the greatest of all-time. As Kobe Bryant heard his name being called for the last time in Milwaukee, the arena was on its feet and an applause so loud has never been heard around the world. Kobe Bryant’s game introduction was the epitome of sports grace in its prime and age.

It felt special like it was retirement night. A “Farewell Tour” is what Kobe and his Lakers called it. For some reason, Bucks fans, Bucks broadcaster Jim Paschke, and Giannis knew this was their rare moment with the one and only Mamba, Kobe Bryant. What would become of this matchup was an electric-filled, emotional one fitting to bid goodbye to one of the greatest athletes of all-time.

That night felt above all things the spirit of Kobe Bryant and basketball. When it was all over, Bryant waved goodbye as he walked off the court, similar to how he did in his final stop against the Utah Jazz where Bryant scored 60 points, a scoring accomplishment more deserved for the superstar at the age of his career. Bryant’s 60 against Utah was most reminiscent of the athlete’s special abilities, most notably his ability to outscore and outperform the other opponent. Kobe Bryant gave a show like he gives a show. Every night felt like a show and a farewell.

But this time, the show was against the Milwaukee Bucks. L.A. had played the decorated Chicago Bulls the previous night before taking on the Bucks, so they were on a back-to-back. The Lakers once known as “Showtime,” Kobe carried that legacy well and the show could never be stopped. Even as the Milwaukee crowd chanted “Kobe” throughout the entire game, the chants didn’t prove to be a distraction for one of the greatest on one of the most important games of his life. It was encouragement.

Kobe praised the Bucks atmosphere and hospitality that evening. “There’s certain cities that have kind of a collegiate atmosphere,” he said. “This has always been one of those cities with the sections and the chanting and things like that.”

The late Mamba also offered encouragement to Giannis, who maintained a mentoring relationship with the NBA legend after his retirement. “He has the potential to do it. He has the physical tools, the intelligence. Now, it’s just a matter of believing in himself and going after it. He has the talent to be a great player. Time’s going to go by fast. You know you have the potential to be a great player and the last thing you want to do is at the end of your career look back and say ‘Oh I wish I worked harder.’ Because time goes by too fast, man.”

The matchup kickstarted a mentor-friendship between Kobe Bryant and the Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo. Bryant worked with him over the Summer as promised. He had two tasks for Giannis: to win MVP and then to win a championship. Antetokounmpo has already won MVP twice back-to-back and championship dreams are clearly in his future since signing a 5-year contract extension, the biggest contract in the league. Giannis praised his idol back.

“He’s one of my role models,” Antetokounmpo said, “I always watched him when I was younger. It feels great that he acknowledged what I did today.”

The Lakers 2015-2016 campaign wasn’t good and the Bucks’ wasn’t either. The Bucks finished 33-49 and the Lakers 17-65, the complete opposite of the team’s record in 2009. But it was all good. It was a “party” that night, as Antetokounmpo described it. Two legendary franchises going at it and on the night of the franchise’s best retirement, the epitome of greatness personified.

Kobe Bryant will be remembered, on the one year anniversary of his death, and will always be remembered by this fair deed.