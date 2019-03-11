It's Official: Milwaukee Will Host the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Milwaukee's aggressive push to host the 2020 Democratic National Convention has paid off, according to reports from the Associated Press. Milwaukee beat out Houston and Miami, both of which made their own big pushes to host the convention.

"It will be the first time in more than a century that Democrats gather in a Midwest city other than Chicago to nominate their presidential candidate," AP writer Scott Bauer tweeted. "Milwaukee also will be one the smallest cities to host a presidential convention."

The announcement will be made at a 3 p.m. press conference in Milwaukee, according to a DNC spokesperson.

Mayor Tom Barrett addressed the speculation this morning in his State of the City address before the news was announced. "When I first came up with this idea back in 2013, the Fiserv Forum didn't exist and Milwaukee had a lot fewer hotel rooms," he said. "Fast forward six years, and we are ready to roar."

The convention will run July 13-16, 2020.