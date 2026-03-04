Aurora CEO Gabrielle Finley-Hazle Speaks About Healthcare Today

× Expand Photo courtesy of Aurora Healthcare Gabrielle Finley-Hazle Gabrielle Finley-Hazle

I’ve heard so many Americans complain about “the high cost of healthcare” that it’s become almost a reflex, a shared frustration repeated in homes, in waiting rooms and in coffee shops. For many Americans, healthcare cost is not an abstract policy debate but an actual experience, a premium that rises faster than a paycheck, a prescription that costs more than expected. Politicians repeat the refrain, promising relief, although real solutions often prove more complicated than campaign slogans.

Meanwhile, the healthcare industry itself seems caught in a maze. Patients navigate a confusing web of corporate hospital networks, federal mandates, state regulations, insurance formularies and local administrative hurdles. Healthcare providers, too, feel squeezed by reimbursement rates, by paperwork, and by a tangle of requirements. What was once a relationship between doctor and patient now often feels like a negotiation involving multiple unseen third parties.

How did that shift happen? Most likely, it was driven by rising costs, advances in technology, demographic change, or landmark policies such as the Affordable Care Act (ACA) and the expansion of Medicaid. Today, about 70 million Americans are enrolled in Medicaid. Millions more receive coverage through ACA marketplaces, reflecting how crucial government programs have become in modern healthcare. In Wisconsin, as elsewhere, these national trends play out in local hospitals, clinics, government offices and family budgets.

For a view from the top, the corporate top, I contacted Gabrielle Finley-Hazle, president and CEO of Aurora HealthCare. Aurora is the largest integrated health care system in Wisconsin and the state’s largest private employer, overseeing more than 300 sites of care including 18 hospitals and over 70 pharmacies.

Finley-Hazle has a sterling background in healthcare management. She served in various administrative roles at Broward Health in Florida, including as administrative officer at Broward General Medical Center and Chris Evert Children's Hospital. Later, she was the CEO of a multi-specialty physician group, which gave her experience running a physician organization. She spent nine years in different CEO roles at Tenet Healthcare Corporation in Florida, then as CEO and market lead for St. Mary's Medical Center and Palm Beach Children's Hospital in West Palm Beach. From 2020–2023, Finley-Hazle was market president and CEO for Dignity Health's Arizona Central and West Valley Markets within CommonSpirit Health's Southwest Division. In November of 2023, she became the Aurora Health Care President.

I read what she said about what it takes to be a successful business leader: “I believe most successful leaders are constructively dissatisfied with the status quo and embody a blend of empathy, resilience, and adaptability with a strong focus on people and culture.”

Not long ago, we had the following conversation.

Tell me about your upbringing, parents, neighborhood and schooling.

I was raised in the Fort Lauderdale area of Florida alongside my four siblings in a diverse neighborhood. From an early age, my parents exposed us to different cultures and communities. This included the food we ate, the music we listened to, and the people around our table. Both my parents came from underserved communities, so education was central in our home. They taught us that learning meant opportunity. They taught us respect for people from all backgrounds. Those early experiences continue to influence me now.

Moving onto your advanced education, where did you do your undergrad and grad education, and what was your major?

I attended Cornell University in New York for both my undergraduate and graduate education. As an undergraduate, I majored in human biology, health and society. That program takes a holistic view of health. It integrates biology with social, environmental and cultural influences. I had considered a path in law, but that changed after my first human biology course. I became deeply engaged in the science. I quickly realized it was where my curiosity and strengths aligned. My major field ultimately proved to be a personal and professional fit. I went on to earn my master’s degree at Cornell through an accelerated program. This strengthened my understanding of health systems and solidified the foundation for my career in health care.

Early on, you gravitated to the health care field, but why did you choose the administrative side of health care?

My interest in health care started early, shaped by what I observed growing up and later experienced firsthand. I remember watching ambulances rush by our home and asking my mother what was happening. Learning they were saving lives left a lasting impression. Years later, I experienced that responsibility directly while working as a paramedic, responding to 911 calls and caring for people at some of their most vulnerable moments. At Cornell, I had the opportunity to work closely with physicians and understand how health care systems function behind the scenes. Many of my mentors spoke about the growing need for leaders who could bridge clinical care and administration. That resonated with me. I realized I had both an appreciation for clinical work and a strength in thinking strategically about systems, operations, and leadership.

Did you ever want to become a medical doctor?

I did come close to pursuing medical school, but I chose health care administration because it allowed me to live in both worlds. Supporting caregivers, shaping systems, and improving care at scale. That intersection is where I found my purpose and where I believe I can make the greatest impact.

You’ve had vast experience in health care management. Take me through your career path and how you eventually ended up at Aurora in Milwaukee.

I began my career in hands‑on roles that gave me direct exposure to patients and frontline caregivers. These experiences grounded me in the realities of care delivery and the importance of strong systems to support the caregivers. Over time, I sought opportunities that broadened my perspective across different health care environments. I worked for public, investor-owned, private, nonprofit, and faith‑based organizations. Each job deepened my understanding of different delivery systems and how leadership decisions affect access, quality, and outcomes. These various management roles reinforced my interest in working at the intersection of operations and strategy. Ultimately, this led me to join Aurora Health Care in November 2023.

You serve as chief executive and president of Aurora Health Care, the largest integrated health care system in Wisconsin. That is a huge responsibility. How do you go about that?

Serving as the chief executive and president of Aurora Health Care is a privilege and a responsibility that I take very seriously. Health care at this scale is never about one individual. It is a team effort because we employ over 44,000 caregivers and teammates across Wisconsin. My role is to ensure they have the resources and support to do their best work. Early in my tenure, I spent time listening and learning from long‑standing Aurora leaders and community members. That kind of history matters. It reinforces our responsibility to honor what Aurora has built while continuing to evolve how care is delivered across urban, suburban and rural communities.

What do you see as the future of Aurora?

As we look ahead, my focus is on helping Aurora continue to transform care delivery across the state and meet people where they are. We will be expanding access, strengthening our workforce, and using innovation to improve care. Leading this organization means staying grounded in our mission, staying closely connected to the communities we serve. We will try to ensure Aurora remains a trusted health care partner for Wisconsinites for generations to come.

Do you agree with this broad analysis? In 2026, the health care industry is at a critical point, transitioning from crisis-mode pandemic recovery to a focus on structural reinvention driven by AI, with personalized, patient care models. The health care sector faces workforce shortages, high patient acuity and rising costs, prompting a shift toward technology-enabled care.

I would say I agree, but I would frame it a bit differently. Health care today is incredibly dynamic, both nationally and here in Wisconsin, and the pace of change is accelerating. The industry has moved beyond the most acute phase of the pandemic, but some of the underlying pressures like workforce shortages, rising patient acuity and cost challenges are very much still present.

What are some of the future challenges of health care?

In many ways, health care has been at an inflection point for quite some time. What feels different now is the speed at which systems are expected to adapt, often while managing multiple challenges at once. That reality has pushed health systems to rethink traditional models of care delivery and to be more flexible and innovative about where technology can add value.

Take me through that concept as it applies to Aurora.

At Aurora, we think about technology through what it means for the people we serve across Wisconsin. Technology and AI can be powerful tools to expand access, support our workforce and make care more personalized. We are embracing and deploying technology and AI at scale, but they are not ends in themselves. The real work is ensuring those tools are deployed thoughtfully, and in ways that strengthen human connection and improve outcomes. For me, this period of time is less about a transition from one defined phase to another and more about continuous evolution staying grounded in our mission. Listening closely to our communities. Adapting in ways that allow us to meet people where they are today and still building a more sustainable system for the future.