Catherine Rabenstine, CEO, American Red Cross of Wisconsin

Disaster rarely announces itself civilly. It arrives in the middle of the night, with smoke spoiling the air, or at dawn, when flood water has already drowned the street. In those frightening times, when a forlorn family is standing scared on a sidewalk or watching their home disappear, help is no longer a desire. It becomes a need. A knock on the door. A steady voice. A Red Cross safety vest.

The American Red Cross was founded by Clara Barton on May 21, 1881 to help people facing disasters. In 1916, the American Red Cross of Wisconsin was established. While the organization is best known for disaster relief, its work reaches far beyond the wreckage left behind by fires and storms. Through a volunteer brigade, the Red Cross trains ordinary people to do extraordinary things, how to respond in an emergency, how to save a life. It supports military families, collects and distributes blood, and extends aid beyond U.S. borders, but remains deeply connected to local communities.

The Red Cross work is guided by a volunteer board of directors and a professional leadership team dedicated to preparation and response. At the center of the effort is Catherine Rabenstine, CEO of the Wisconsin Region and executive director of their Southeast Chapter. Her role bridges statewide planning and on-the-ground action.

Red Cross volunteers and staff are on call 24 hours a day, responding to house fires, floods, and sudden emergencies that leave families with little more than shock and uncertainty. The organization receives no government funding for local disasters, relying instead on donations and trust built over generations.

“We are notified of a disaster by local first responders, community agencies, clients, and families,” Rabenstine says. “When that call comes, we go.”

I met Rabenstine at the American Red Cross building on Wisconsin Avenue in the central city. Her persona features an accessible style, her dedication flourishing through a dazzling smile. Even her eyes smile.

Tell me about your background, where you grew up, parents, schools, and neighborhoods.

I was born on a farm in central Pennsylvania. My dad worked in insurance, and he passed away when I was six. My mom was a social worker. We moved to the suburbs of York, Pennsylvania where I did my early schooling. Later, we moved to Madison, Wisconsin. I went to Madison West for my last two years of high school, great school. And I was so impressed with the University of Wisconsin campus. I liked walking around State Street. For my college undergrad, I went to Loyola, Chicago. Majored in English and Peace Studies. Then I earned my masters in journalism at the Medill School at Northwestern University.

Medill in Northwestern is one of the top journalism schools in the country. It’s interesting you chose journalism, given what you do now. Why did you leave the journalism field?

I had worked in many nonprofits. One of my first jobs was at Cara Chicago, a workforce development agency. I was inspired by the stories I heard from the participants in workforce development. It helped me understand poverty and systemic injustice.

Starting out your job career, did you work as a reporter?

After journalism school, I went to the Middle East and did reporting from the West Bank for a year. I found that freelancing is not for me. I need a team. So I came back to Chicago and pivoted back to nonprofits, which have a window into all the different community members.

Many nonprofits deal with wealthy businesspeople to raise money but then distribute the donated money to organizations helping those in need. It’s a good system.

I worked for a small nonprofit that focused on investments in scientific discoveries and environmental conservation. Then, I took a job with the Illinois Red Cross, and I’ve been with the Red Cross for almost 10 years.

Why the Red Cross?

I was fascinated by the expanse of what the American Red Cross does. I don’t think people know what it all does. For example, the Red Cross responds to 55,000 disasters every year. I started on the communications team, then became the Illinois COO for seven years, then the Interim CEO.

Why did you take this job as CEO of the Wisconsin Red Cross?

Part of the reason is that I wanted to return to Wisconsin. My brother lives in Madison. Mainly, I wanted to lead a Red Cross Region.

Beside Milwaukee, what areas comprise the Wisconsin Region that you oversee? I believe that includes Madison, Green Bay, Wausau, Eau Claire and the Upper Peninsula.

Yes, and most of the entirety of the state of Wisconsin, and eight counties in the U.P. We have five executive directors and 45 paid staff members. Ninety percent of our workforce are volunteers. To become a volunteer, you go online and apply. There are many different skills. For instance, you can be a blood donor ambassador who welcomes blood donors at blood drives, which happens all over the city. Another important volunteer role involves disaster response. This can be a mental health professional who helps people with trauma. Volunteers are so important. Many are experts in different fields and can teach us how do it better.

What exactly is the Red Cross? What does it do as you see it?

Our mission is to alleviate human suffering in the face of disasters and emergencies. How we can make sure communities are prepared for disasters including medical emergencies. We also help in victim recovery.

What is the process for disaster victims to find help from the Red Cross?

People can call our numbers, which they can find by Googling the Red Cross. Or call 1-800-RedCross. A volunteer will answer and get the caller to the right department.

What constitutes a disaster according to the Red Cross?

Many disasters in Wisconsin are home fires. We respond to about five home fires a week in Milwaukee. These could be a small fire in a kitchen or a fire that affects multiple families. We have helped with fires in apartment buildings where 15 to 25 units have to be evacuated. In that case, we open a shelter. We feed people breakfast, lunch and dinner. We sometimes set up multi agency resource centers where we integrate with other agencies like from the city or county. But the Red Cross also responds to tornadoes, hurricanes, flooding, and other natural disasters.

The Milwaukee area experienced terrible flooding this past summer. The flooding ended up being pretty widespread across Southeast Wisconsin. Milwaukee, Waukesha, and Washington counties saw the most significant impact. Take me through the Red Cross involvement in the Milwaukee area flooding.

This was a huge disaster. First, we partnered with the city and the county to share information. We did disaster assessment to identify the scale of the flooding. This will tell us what resources we needed, for instance, how many volunteers we needed. We brought in volunteers from all over the nation. We ended up with 280 volunteers, 150 from the Wisconsin region. Each volunteer might commit for two weeks. We put them up, provided shelter and food. They might even end up in a church or a gymnasium for shelter and meals.

The Red Cross helps communities prepare for potential emergencies. How does that process work?

We prepare people for medical emergencies. That’s why we teach CPR and First Aid, and swimming lessons and lifeguard classes. Recently, a 16-year-old Red Cross-trained lifeguard saved the life of a little girl who was drowning. We gave him an award. That is such a great story.

In order to give training, you have to have somebody to train.

If you want to volunteer, you can sign up for Red Cross training in different skills.

How is the Red Cross funded? Donations?

Individual donors, big estates, and corporations. We have incredible corporate sponsors. We have a team of workers who partner with our donors as to where the donors want their money to go. If you are giving money to the Red Cross, you are choosing how to spend your legacy. We take that very seriously.

I understand the Red Cross collects blood on a regular basis. How does that process work? For instance, where would I go to find a Red Cross donor location?

You can download our Blood App where you can find a location near you. The website is - redcrossblood.org You can call us, too, at 1-800- RedCross. We also have mobile blood drives all over the city.

I read that the American Red Cross is launching a nationwide campaign to reduce the number of home fire deaths and injuries by 25% over the next five years. It’s called the Home Fire Preparedness Safety Campaign.

Yes. We have a team of volunteers that will go into people’s homes and assess smoke alarms and update all of them, and also do evacuation education. We provide free smoke alarms.

For more information, visit redcross.org or call 1-800- RedCross.