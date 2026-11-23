When I walked into Dave

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Dave Luhrssen (2026) Dave Luhrssen (2026)

Luhrssen’s two-bedroom condo in a tall building overlooking Lake Michigan, I arrived in a literary Valhalla. Walls clung to bookshelves containing over 4,000 books. Luhrssen loves to read as much as he loves to write. At 66, he has been sampling literary life for nearly 50 years.

Creatively versatile, Luhrssen combines the instincts of a journalist, editor and critic with those of a scholar. He writes reviews and features for a general audience while also producing book-length studies of film and music history and even 20th-century politics. He is also a longtime editor of the enduring fixture of Milwaukee news, the Shepherd Express.

I am interested in your background, your formative years, parents, schools, neighborhoods, where you grew up.

From zero to nine, I lived on the North Side of Milwaukee, a mile north of 35th and Villard. My mother's family came from the hinterlands of the Russian Empire. My grandfather was a draft dodger who left in 1912, came to Baltimore, and his arranged wife came a year later. I think because of the number of industrial jobs, my grandfather settled here. He was a skilled mechanic, worked for Lakeside Bridge and Steel for many years. During the Depression, he was laid off. They ended up doing migrant farm work in northern Wisconsin. My mother remembers a terrible cabin with an outhouse out back.

What about your mother?

My mother was in the garment industry here in Milwaukee. She was also a model for the company she worked for. She was modeling the fashions they produced and also working the line sewing. She worked there up until shortly before my birth in 1960.

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And your father?

My father’s family was in various kinds of import/export over the centuries, with ports of call in Europe, Amsterdam, Hamburg and the Near East. One of my uncles was involved in the cotton trade and would come to Memphis to deal with business. That side of the family was affluent. It was a different way of life, which I was exposed to early in my life.

We moved eventually to the Northwest side where my father bought a house. In 1978, I graduated from John Marshall High School. Then, I went to college at UWM where I was in and out. I would attend for a semester, drop out, come back a year later and drop out. I was in no real hurry. I had a very uncertain sense of direction, except that I wanted to be a writer.

When did you realize you liked writing?

I began my career as a writer pretty early at the age of 16. My 50th anniversary as a professional journalist will take place in 2027. I began with the Bugle American, the underground weekly newspaper in Milwaukee in the '70s. My next step was starting the Express half of Shepherd Express. I did this with Kevn Kinney, a friend I met in study hall at Marshall. I was 18 years old.

The Express originally was a monthly newspaper focused on punk rock in Milwaukee, which was a new underground style. That music spoke to me as a gathering place for interesting misfits and outsiders who were left out of mainstream society. I felt very much at home with that, and it created an understanding of the new music of my generation. Then, the Milwaukee Journal called, asked if I wanted to write music for them. That began a 14-year-career of writing for the Journal as a regular freelancer. But I was doing non-musical things too. I was writing features for the Green Sheet. I did some art reviews. I did a lot of personal profiles of different people around town. So they kept me busy.

And you were able to make a living at that?

No. But it was good freelance pay. I also wrote for Milwaukee Magazine and a variety of other places. I was a clerk at Foley & Lardner for several years in the 1980s. I was the assistant manager of a record store on the East Side. I taught college level courses during the early ‘90s at MIAD and MATC. In December of 1994. I took the job as A&E editor at the Shepherd Express. I realized after being there for two weeks that the newspaper was essentially bankrupt, but it had a very devoted readership. The problem was how to make it more attractive for advertisers without losing the spirit, the ethos. That has always been the challenge, even today.

I want to back up a little because I'm fascinated with the discipline of writing and criticism. How did you get into writing? Why did you like it so much?

When I was eight years old in 1968, the mainstream media in Milwaukee was filled with reports about the underground newspaper Kaleidoscope. The people hawking it were often being arrested for one reason or other. Kaleidoscope was very controversial, and the idea of an underground newspaper fascinated me. My eight-year-old mind was thinking of what I knew about the French resistance under the Nazis, and I could imagine cranking out a newspaper in a basement somewhere. So there was something deeply implanted in me at that point about going into alternative journalism. But why was I attracted to writing? I have no real way of explaining.

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You sent me your curriculum vitae, and here is the overview. “Author, educator, cultural critic, journalist, historian and editor, managed personnel, budget, marketing, and strategic planning.” How did you accomplish all that in your lifetime so far? Are you a workaholic?

Yes, there are times where there has not been very much life and work separation. I was determined to succeed in a field that even years ago was difficult to succeed in. My parents were certainly not happy with the idea of me being a writer. My mother wanted me to be a lawyer. They were very unhappy until my byline began appearing in the Milwaukee Journal. It kind of validated me, finally, that I was doing something right. I just worked hard and was persistent and developed my talent as I went along.

Yeah, well, that's a lot of work. In your lifetime, it seems you've mostly been working.

True, but mostly, I enjoy what I do. I get great satisfaction from completing an article on a subject or a person of interest to me or an entire book.

Before we get into specifics of your writing, take me through your career as an educator and also as a manager and editor of other writers and creative people.

I graduated with a master’s degree in history from UWM, which qualifies me to teach at the lower, proletarian echelon of academia. And so I taught at MATC. They handed me courses like Western Civilization, History of Wisconsin and Contemporary World Events. I created my own course at MIAD called Race and Popular Music, looking at how African American music and European music of vastly different immigrant groups came together to become ragtime, jazz, blues, rock and roll, and eventually hip hop. In the late 1990s, I was able finally to set that aside and focus on the Shepherd Express.

This then is the part of your career as a newspaper editor.

Much of the writing at the Shepherd Express has always been by freelancers, because of the cost constraints of having a large staff. Managing a cast of dozens of freelancers presents its own particular challenge. Problem with relying on staff writers for a small organization is they will know only the things they know. So when you have a variety of writers, you can get a variety of perspectives. For example, I have three or four theater critics. If one does not like musicals, I don't want him to review Fiddler on the Roof. And likewise, with different areas of music, and likewise with different areas of political or social writing. I try to find the right writer for the right subject. And I like it when writers propose ideas to me.

Your two main writing interests seem to be music and film. So let's take them one at a time. When did you get interested in music and music criticism?

I became an avid devotee of music via the radio at the age of 10, when I finally had my own first radio. Back then, we had two FM stations in Milwaukee, The DJ Bob Reitman was a door opener for me, exposing me to Bob Dylan and Lou Reed and Patti Smith and some very significant artists. The challenge was how to translate this interest into words. I didn't have any money to buy issues of Rolling Stone. I would go to the library and read the latest copies. But there was a very good rock critic who had a column once a week in the Milwaukee Journal. I devoured that column week by week and just became interested in discovering the history of this music, where it came from, who were the leading players, what it is they do. That was really my beginning point as a writer.

So let's get into the books that you've written on music. Obviously, you can't talk about them all. I picked some out. Your most recent is the 2026 The Encyclopedia of Rock and Roll, 1944 to 1964. What is that about?

It pushes the timeline of moving back a decade before Elvis Presley. Everybody who knows anything about rock and roll knows that Elvis did not invent the genre, but he highly influenced it.

My theory is that the roots of rock and roll really began to become evident right around the end of World War II. A number of things were going on. The old swing big bands were breaking up into smaller, often more energetic combos.

Including bebop music, the expansion and experimental chording of traditional jazz.

Bebop is kind of the first cousin to what is the subject of the book. There were a lot of people who went back and forth between bebop and what was soon to be called rhythm and blues. Rhythm and blues was really where rock and roll came from. Rhythm and blues was given that name in the late 1940s.

Right after World War II, there was a proliferation of independent record labels, most of them Jewish owned, and most of them directed toward the music of Black Americans. That music was not catered to by the major record labels at that time. Jewish Americans were very good at discovering things that were being neglected elsewhere. They were on the margins. Jews were involved in the scrap metal industry and rag stock. And of course, establishing the film industry at a time when movies were déclassé and not considered culturally important. Rhythm and blues was not looked upon as being important enough for the major record labels. So these small labels began discovering and releasing contemporary music by Black Americans. And this is really where it all came from.

Your book ends in 1964. Does that take the story up through to the Beatles, and the Beatles’ first hit records?

No, right before the Beatles. I have an earlier book, The Encyclopedia of Classic Rock, 1965 through 1975. That's where I really get into the British invasion. It's actually a series of three books, which I ended up writing not in chronological order. The first one was 1965 to 1975, and the second was the Encyclopedia of Punk Rock and New Wave, 1975 to 1985. I did all three of these books with Michael Larson, a friend of mine from high school whom I spent countless hours talking about music back then. So when I got the contract for the Punk Rock and New Wave Encyclopedia, I said, “Mike, how about helping me out with this?” And we became collaborators on this series.

Getting back to your Encyclopedia of Punk Rock and New Wave, 1975 to 1985. Who's included in that book?

Well, hopefully all the major groups, The Ramones, Sex Pistols, Talking Heads, Television, the major players in the field. In any of these kinds of books, you have a word count, and you can't exceed it. And so, somebody's going to get left out, but we made a very conscientious effort to try to include the key players, the people who were either most influential or in our own minds the most interesting.

And who were the most interesting, do you think, in that era?

There were so many. There was Television, out of New York. Very poetic, interesting lyrics, inventive guitar, stretching the boundary a little of what rock music could be. I think this may have been the last period of time where rock music found a new frontier it could cross. In the introduction to the book, I have a quote from Kurt Cobain from1992. He said something to the effect, “After the 1980s, everything is just copying.”

You also wrote The Encyclopedia of Classic Rock. How do you define classic rock?

Very broadly. Mike and I defined it basically as what we were hearing on FM rock stations at the time in Milwaukee. That could be everything from the earlier music of the Bee Gees to The Beatles, The Stones, The Who, The Kinks, Jefferson Airplane, Grateful Dead, Neil Young, Crosby, Stills and Nash. Once again, no lack of bands to include. The problem was who not to include.

Is your long-term goal to write about the entire history of I rock and roll? I mean, are you done with it?

We’re done unless somebody can come up with a really interesting topic. When I was 18, I knew I did not want to be a 30-year-old rock critic. By the time I became 30, I began to refocus myself on film. But I'm very happy to be the historian of rock music. After the mid 1990s, I hear stuff that I like, but I have not devoted myself to exploring it, and I don't feel that a person in my age should be writing about it.

Moving into film and film criticism, when did you get interested in the movies?

When I was a kid, we didn't see very many movies in movie theaters. Once in a while, my parents took me to the movies. The first movie I saw on the big screen was in 1964, Mary Poppins. Every now and then, my parents would want to see some movie, and I tagged along. So it was always a huge treat for me to be in a movie theater and see this big screen as opposed to watching on a little TV screen.

I think writing about film was in my head from the early days of my writing career. I did not want to be doing exactly the same thing at the age of 30 that I was doing at the age of 18 or 19, writing about music. So what else am I going to do? Film. There's something.

But you must have liked film, you must have liked reading about film, going to films, seeing them on TV.

Going to see films was an important social outlet for me by the time I was 18 years old and able to chart my own course in life and find my own friends. So, yes, it was date night, or it was a get-together-with-friends night. I spent a great deal of time at the Oriental and Downer Theaters. Those theaters were programming genre movies very similar to what they're doing today, except there was only one big screen in each theater.

They showed old films, foreign films, art house films, and they showed what would at that time have been American indie films. I was getting an education visually. I did not have a VCR for the longest time, but friends did, so we would go into video stores and rent movies, and I educated myself that way historically. I began to read up on the subject of film—just as I was interested in where rock and roll music came from, which led me to country and blues and gospel and the interconnected connectedness with jazz. I wanted to do the same kind of backgrounding with film. I wanted to know how film happened and how it developed, because I think fundamentally, I have a very historical frame of mind. Many families don't talk about their family history much, but my house was filled with history.

The thing about film is that the medium encompasses almost all the arts from writing to set design, to art direction, to acting to story and editing. I love that about film, and you know, most films aren't that good, but when they are good, you think, "Wow, look how they put the whole thing together into one major art form.”

I tend to think that the overall quality of movie making has declined. There are still interesting and sometimes brilliant work coming out, but I was just reading about the death of the Coen Brothers story board artist who had been with them from almost the beginning. Storyboarding is where you have somebody drawing out each scene. Alfred Hitchcock did that. But storyboarding is not being done much anymore. Many newer filmmakers are sitting there with their digital cameras and kind of winging it. One of the directors who I wrote a book about was Rouben Mamoulian. He had a metronome, and everything had to be rhythmic. If you look at most older films, there was a rhythm to them. I think that some of the craft of filmmaking has gotten lost.

My daughter was pretty good friends with the president of the Screen Writers Guild, Del Reisman, before he died. He was the story editor on “Twilight Zone” and worked for Rod Serling. Del told Stephanie that every scene should have a beginning a middle and an end. There should be a little story in every scene. That's true if you really study the scenes of a film and think, does that scene work?

Well, it gets in down to editing. To speak not as a film editor, but as an editor of words; I’m sometimes confronted with an article that doesn't really make sense, that segues awkwardly from one thing to another, and I have to try to work with the writer to fix that. The editing process in film is very important because without a good editor, you could have some very good scenes and some very beautiful footage that doesn't make much sense together. Editing after everything is shot is an absolutely essential function of what makes a good film.

You've written hundreds of film reviews over your career. What do you like about film reviewing?

Film reviewing gives me a unique opportunity to expound upon larger ideas about reality in a way that writing a review of an album of music might not. If I'm writing about a film with an interesting plot or interesting subtext, I can expand upon what the movie is doing. Earlier this year, there was a fictional movie, Wizard from the Kremlin, on the rise of Vladimir Putin and the situation in Russia in the 1990s. So this was something I know about. This film is actually what it looked like at that time, and is based on a real person, Putin, who is saying this and doing that. I think it just gives me a bigger playing field to do what I like as a writer, which is looking for the plausible meaning of things.

You have three books on film about war and hard times. Tell me about each one.

The Vietnam War on Film, World War II on Film and The Great Depression on Film are part of a series that Bloomsbury, a London based company, now owns. Hollywood History was the title of the series. The purpose of this series was to look at the way we remember historical events through films and to analyze whether we are getting the correct or incorrect impressions based upon movies. My task was to choose 10 or 12 movies in each book, including Apocalypse Now and The Deer Hunter for Vietnam and Saving Private Ryan, for World War II.

And what were you trying to do with these books? To write about films that told the audience what it was like?

Yes. Was the film telling the accurate story? What was fictionalized, what was plausible, what was implausible about the film? So it was comparing truth and fiction, if you will. Not with the idea that fiction is necessarily a disservice, but if you're going to be fictionalizing an entire scenario, does it hold true to what could have happened, given what we know about the situation?

Then the theme of this series of books is to show more of a reality of what actually happened or how film perceives reality?

Well, how does film perceive reality or misperceive it? If there's something egregiously wrong with a particular movie that I was tasked to analyze, I would point that out, and also if the movie was generally accurate. It’s certainly not an attack on historical fiction, but it's an attempt to alert the viewer that just because somebody made a movie about the D Day invasion doesn't mean that this is actually how it looked. So that was my job, trying to pick the films apart, see what worked and what didn't.

Are there favorite films in this group of three war film categories that you like?

I'll mention one in particular. It's one of Alfred Hitchcock's lesser-known movies, but it's one of my favorites: Saboteur.

I love that movie. That was a really well done, I thought, and with a profound message.

Saboteur came out in 1942. For one thing, it struck me as being an embodiment of the best of American ideals. But it also got into a fascist conspiracy that actually existed here in this country. They wanted to bring America into the Axis as opposed to the Allies. And there really were people like that. I think the film taught this very imaginatively, but not unrealistically.

Are there other films that you like, for instance, on the Vietnam War?

There are many, but Apocalypse Now is really the gold standard for all of that, because it gets into the psychology of being in the Vietnam War. And the psychology of some of the special missions and special forces and covert activities on the fringes of that war. Marlon Brando as Colonel Kurtz and his indigenous army. I mean, there were things like that going on back then. For instance, the Hmong in Laos were a good example of a group that were recruited by the CIA to fight against the communist forces there.

Your book, War on the Silver Screen, Shaping America's Perception of History. This was a collaboration with late Glen Jeansonne. How did you know him?

Glen was an American history professor at UWM. He was on my master’s thesis committee. I had him as an undergraduate for American history. We kept in touch after I graduated, and we began collaborating together in a variety of books and articles for many different places. As an example, we did the Elvis Presley biography together. He was a very important launch point for me to my publishing career. War on the Silver Screen was one of the books we did together.

What was that book about?

It was looking at films on various wars the United States had been in, mostly fictional films. It was basically the same thematic approach as those other two books we talked about, Vietnam War on Film and World War II on Film, except this book included the War on Terror, the Civil War, the Cold War, World War I, the Korean War. We explored how accurate and plausible were those movies. For instance, how accurately did Dr. Strangelove portray the possibility of an apocalyptic disaster happening?

You've even written books about history. For instance, a book on Herbert Hoover and a book on Barack Obama, a conservative and a liberal. How did those come about?

Those books are collaborations with Glen Jeansonne. The Obama book was something we began working on during the 2008 election before he came President. And the final chapter was written days after the inauguration. And I believe it was the first book on Obama published during his presidency.

And the Herbert Hoover book?

This was Glenn’s idea. Herbert Hoover is kind of a misunderstood figure. Fair or not, Hoover got blamed for the Great Depression. The main thing about Herbert Hoover, though, was that he was probably one of the greatest American humanitarians. Hoover was a really good person with benign intentions. I don't think that he had all the right ideas for handling the crisis of the economy that began in 1929. And unlike Franklin Roosevelt, he lacked the media savvy personality.

Have I missed anything about you?

My hope is that I can pass the torch to a younger generation of writers and maybe entrepreneurs who will want to keep the idea of meaningful alternative journalism alive as we go deeper into this century. I think it's being threatened on all sides by the Zuckerbergification of media, a dumbing down of what’s going on. It is a result of people not being able to focus and concentrate because of the distracted attention spans of millions of people getting information on social media.

Should a journalist reporting a story be objective?

There is no such thing as objectivity. It doesn't exist. It’s a fallacy of journalism school that we need to have objective journalism. As a journalist and as a writer, you should be fair minded, but fair mindedness is not the same thing as pretending to be objective and that you know it all. No, you do not.