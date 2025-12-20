Lafayette Crump, Milwaukee Commissioner of City Development

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump Development Commissioner Lafayette Crump

When Lafayette Crump was sworn in as Milwaukee’s commissioner of city development in 2020, the city faced a series of stubborn challenges: a widening gap in housing quality between white and minority residents, a Downtown still grappling with vacant commercial buildings and districts of underused industrial land. Not long after, along came Covid.

Five years later, Commissioner Crump, 52, is still at the helm, steering projects that include redeveloping long-empty properties into affordable housing and coordinating with Public Works on the streets, sidewalks and public spaces that knit neighborhoods together. His work demands fluency in both economics and equity, skills he honed not in politics, but in law and the private sector.

Crump grew up in Milwaukee’s inner city near 27th and Burleigh, an only child of teenage parents. His mother began her career as a probation and parole agent at the Ethan Allen Boys Home in Wales before joining the family business. His father became an electrical engineer for Cutler Hammer and Eaton Corporation before starting his own company. Both emphasized education.

That educational focus propelled their son into the city’s gifted-and-talented track, first at Golda Meir School, then Samuel Morse School, and later to the elite University School in River Hills on financial aid. Crump was accepted to Harvard but ultimately chose Duke University after visiting the North Carolina campus. He won an Angier B. Duke Scholarship, one of just 14 awarded nationwide, but lost it after his first year because he had not applied himself.

“It was my first real adult lesson,” Crump said. “You may be smart, but you have to work hard.”

Crump switched majors from engineering to history, drawn to writing, debate and public speaking. After graduating from Duke, he went to Duke Law School and returned to Milwaukee to practice at Foley & Lardner, specializing in corporate law, and later at Quarles & Brady, where his expertise expanded to litigation, government compliance and lobbying.

During this time, his parents launched Prism Technical Management & Marketing Services, a firm focused on diversity and inclusion requirements for major construction projects including the Milwaukee Brewers stadium. Crump advised them on corporate structure and legal issues while deepening his own expertise in the intersection of law, policy and economic development.

Crump brought his legal background and lived experience to the role of city development commissioner. He has since overseen the creation of new Tax Incremental Districts (TIDs) to spur housing, championed adaptive reuse of underutilized office towers, and pressed for more equitable contracting practices on city-backed developments.

“Our built environment shapes opportunity,” Crump said. “If we get housing, infrastructure, and business growth right, we can close the gaps that have held too many people back.”

You’ve been commissioner of city development for five years now. A lot has happened since then in terms of Milwaukee city development. What would you say have been the biggest challenges?

The Covid pandemic year was a huge challenge because getting things done took longer, and we had to change on the fly. After the pandemic, many businesses rethought their operational process. For instance, were employees required to work in the office, and what should the office layouts look like? As for challenges in housing, the way that people live has been changing—the size of houses, condos and apartments. We have been assisting on developing new housing and office buildings, and also new policies like how we utilize Tax Incremental Districts.

What have been the biggest successes?

We are incredibly proud of landing Milwaukee Tool in the city of Milwaukee, which brings thousands of jobs into the city. We worked with Northwestern Mutual to consolidate their workforce right here in Downtown. We brought Fiserv into the Downtown area. Fiserv is a huge company in terms of the financial technology and payments space.

Those large companies mean more housing is needed.

Yes. That’s part of our responsibility—to increase the amount of housing in general as well as the number of affordable housing units in the city. Another challenge is to address racial disparities. For the first time in decades, we have increased the number of African American homeowners in the city. New affordable homes. This is all done in partnership with the city council and philanthropic organizations. One of our great nonprofit partners is Habitat for Humanity

Hypothetical question. Let’s say I am a developer and I own a piece of land in the Downtown area. My plan is to build a high-rise apartment building. What is my process for getting that done?

Your first step, which we would help you with, is to figure out if your building is a viable project at the location of your land. That means feasibility of meeting zoning codes or the option of altering the zoning. Second, your building plan needs to align with the city’s plan for that area. We have 14 area plans under the city’s comprehensive plan. But we could be flexible on making alterations. Third, if you have a financing gap, for instance, if you your building costs are $200 million but the building will be only worth $100 million when built, you could talk to us about Tax Incremental Financing (TIF). We figure out how your new building will increase the value of that property and also the tax revenue the city would receive from your office and apartment rentals. If your building will bring jobs and affordable housing to the city, then we might participate in the financing and help you finish the building.

You recently proposed two new TIDs. First, TID 127 at 100 East Wisconsin Avenue. Your aim is to transform that office tower into 373 residential units, including 75 workforce housing units for households making up to 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI). The 100 East project is estimated to cost $165 million, with a proposed $14.4 million developer-financed TIF lasting 16 years at 6.2% interest. Can you expand on this project? And who will be the developer?

I think you just said it all. The developers are Johnny Vassallo, Klein Development, and 100 East PropCo LLC. Construction will begin on 100 East Wisconsin later this year and is expected to be completed by late 2027. You know, that office tower is one of Milwaukee’s most iconic buildings. Those 75 units will be the first workforce housing units financed under our new program.

Part of the TID 127 proposal requires 40% of labor via the Residents Preference Program (RPP) and 25% from small business enterprises (SBEs). Explain those two programs.

The RPP kicks in when the city gives at least $1 million in financial assistance to a project. We require that 40% of the hours be worked by workers who live in the city. We also require that small businesses be a part of this project.

Let’s talk about TID 128, the Compass Lofts, which would be part of the ML King Drive Redevelopment. The TID 128 project would involve repurposing a long-vacant, city-owned commercial building at 3116 N. ML King Drive into a four-story mixed-use building with 67 residential units and also 8,100 square feet of ground-floor commercial space. Can you elaborate on this TID 128 and who will be the developer?

The developers are Martin Luther King Economic Development Corporation (MLKEDC), a non-profit organization, and also EA Development. This project will be receiving WHEDA low-income housing tax credits. WHEDA is the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority. The projected development cost for Compass Lofts is around $19.6 million, with a TIF-supported grant of up to $1.37 million, repayable over and up to 20 years plus interest at around 7.23%.

Of the Compass Lofts units, 56 will be affordable, targeting families earning 50–60% of AMI (Area Median Income), but 22 units will be designated as permanent supportive housing for individuals at risk of homelessness. If I am a paying resident, why would I want to live in a space with those at risk of homelessness?

We expect the developer will make sure those units are comfortable and viable for all residents. Additionally, the developer has entered into an agreement with a service provider to deliver increased services needed by residents at risk of homelessness. But what might be the concerns about residents

living in a building that houses unhoused individuals?

A lot of homeless people are mentally ill, which results in drug use, drug dealing, alcoholism, rabble rousing, unclean hygiene, even violence. Los Angeles, for example, with tent cities lining the streets, is an example.

That is a fair question. Any resident of a building has an expectation that the property owner will be responsible for the building care and the surrounding area, all to ensure a safe environment. The Compass Lofts would not accept bad behavior. Our goal is to get the unhoused to live stable lives.

When will the Compass Lofts be completed?

Construction on Compass Lofts will begin this fall and is expected to be completed by late 2026.

Were you involved with the ThriveOn King development, restructuring the old Gimbels Building near North and ML King? That turned out very well, supporting tenants, businesses, big nonprofits, educational daycare, a restaurant and more.

Yes, I was involved, but our economic development team member, Dan Casanova, played a huge role in the success of ThriveOn King.

What is Connecting MKE: Downtown Plan 2040? I believe it promotes population growth and mixed-use Downtown development in the city. How does it do that?

This is one of those 14 area plans I told you about. We view Downtown as for everyone and that everyone is treated well when Downtown. The Downtown Plan does include developing Downtown but also connecting the areas north, west and south of Downtown, as well as open public spaces. If you are a developer and would like to build in the Downtown area, take a look at the Downtown Plan, and you will see the projected future for every little pocket of Downtown.