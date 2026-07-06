MACC Fund’s CEO Becky Pinter Speaks on Improving Pediatric Cancer Survival

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Becky Pinter - MACC Fund CEO MACC Fund CEO Becky Pinter

Let me tell you about two little girls named Lily and Bailey Dove.

They are twins. They grew up in the same house, shared the same parents, and dreamed many of the same dreams. But shortly after Lily was born, those dreams were interrupted when doctors diagnosed her with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, a form of pediatric cancer.

For two and a half years, Lily's family lived through hospital visits, treatments, uncertainty and fear. Finally, the news they prayed for arrived. Lily was cancer-free.

Then the unimaginable happened. Her twin sister, Bailey, was diagnosed with the very same cancer. Once again, the Dove family found itself facing long days at the hospital, difficult treatments, while wondering what the future would bring. Try to imagine being their parents.

Today, there is a happy ending. Thanks in part to advances in pediatric cancer research supported by the MACC Fund, both young women are healthy. They are attending college, working jobs, and building lives that once seemed uncertain.

For the Dove family, cancer was a journey measured in courage and the determination to keep believing that better days were ahead.

No parent is ever prepared to hear the words, "Your child has cancer." In an instant, ordinary concerns give way to hospital rooms, difficult treatments, uncertain futures, and prayers.

For nearly 50 years, Milwaukee's MACC Fund has stood beside those families, helping with information and emotional support. Founded in 1976 by Jon McGlocklin and Milwaukee Bucks broadcaster Eddie Doucette after Doucette’s son, Brett, was diagnosed with leukemia, the organization has become one of Wisconsin's leading champions in the fight against childhood cancer and related blood disorders. Brett was cured of cancer and became the MACC Fund’s first success story.

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Today, led by CEO Becky Pinter, the MACC Fund is focused on funding the research that can save young lives. Through grants to scientists, physicians, and medical institutions, the organization supports efforts to develop better treatments and ultimately find cures. Every dollar raised carries a powerful message to families facing the unimaginable, that parents are not fighting alone, and hope remains alive.

The MACC Fund continues to fund cutting-edge research at institutions including the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin, the Marshfield Clinic, and the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

I spoke with Becky Pinter in the conference room of the MACC Fund offices on West Innovation Drive. As I soon discovered, Pinter is a champion for children with cancer.

Tell me about where you grew up, your parents, schools, college and how you ended up working at the MACC Fund.

I grew up in Cudahy in the Milwaukee area. I was in the second female class at St Thomas Moore High School, then did my last two years at Cudahy High School. I loved playing sports. I did my undergrad at Cardinal Stritch University with a focus on early education and deaf education. But I ended up with a degree in social work. Eventually, I earned my masters degree in management from Cardinal Stritch.

In terms of your career, where did work after college?

I worked in public relations for a full-service ad agency. Then, for seven years, I worked in the Advancement office at Cardinal Stritch. I always wanted to do something in the education field. During that time, I volunteered for the MACC Fund. I love children. I ended up volunteering for a full weekend and learned a lot about the MAAC Fund. I kept volunteering and focused on the Women for MACC organization started by the wives of Bucks and Brewers players. Then, John Cary, Director of the MACC Fund at the time, offered me a full-time position in 2007. I’ve been here ever since. I don’t have my own children, but I have many children through the MACC Fund.

You are the Chief Executive Officer of the MACC Fund. That is a big job. What are your responsibilities?

My main responsibilities are donor-based and donor-facing. I oversee our fund-raising events. I am in charge of daily operations. We have a staff of seven employees. I work with our five institution partners, the Medical College of Wisconsin, Children's Wisconsin, the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center, the Marshfield Clinic, and most recently, the Versiti Blood Center of Wisconsin.

I assume the MACC Fund has volunteers.

We have volunteers who help at the fund-raising events. We also have volunteers as third party vendors who put on our events. Some of those vendors have been with us for over 30 years.

The MACC Fund has helped increase the five-year survival rate for all types of childhood cancer rates from 20% when the MACC Fund began in 1976 to over 80% today. How did you go about that?

Our success rate is based on critical funding for our five institutional partners, who are all doing cancer research. When scientists generate new ideas, they need to put their concepts through clinical trials. We help fund those researchers and scientists.

If I am head of a research lab or I lead an institution working on childhood cancer research, do I apply to you for a grant?

Basically, yes, you do. For example, we are funding a researcher, Dr Sridhar Rao, at the Versiti Blood Center. His funding falls is under our ‘Isla Grant.’ Isla was a little girl who lost her life two years ago to Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML) cancer when she was 3 years old. Her mother is Autumn Gentry, a colleague here at the MACC Fund. As for other examples, the Medical College and Children’s Wisconsin applied for $25 million grants just before the pandemic. Our board of directors and a scientific advisory board goes through the process of making sure all grant money is used for what it is intended. Our recent focus has been on pediatric cancer research.

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Two focus areas of the MACC Fund are: One, Advocacy & Lobbying - and Two, Pilot Research Support. Can you expand on those?

The MACC Fund awards go to career scientists. Pilot research goes to our partner institutions for new researchers to have a starting point in the area of pediatric cancer research. After two years, they have to find their own funding through other grants.

What about Advocacy & Lobbying?

Isla’s mother, Autumn Gentry, is spearheading our lobbying. Her work involves awareness about pediatric cancer advocacy at the local, state, and federal levels of government. Currently, pediatric cancer gets zero funding from governments. We want to make sure our state and federal government understand the importance of pediatric cancer funding.

I’m trying to understand pediatric cancer. Does it attack the fetuses of pregnant women or just living children?

That is a great question. The answer is all of that. Some children are born with cancer.

Can pediatricians tell if a fetus has cancer?

At a certain point, they can. As an example, a girl baby was born with a cancerous cyst on her tongue. She was three days old when surgeons removed the cancer. She is now doing well in college.

Does pediatric cancer include pregnant mothers with cancer?

No, just the fetus or the child. Children with cancer are treated all the way up to 18 years old.

I was looking at your web page. In the Blog section I found the Featured Fighters stories. Every month, you tell the story of one child who is battling or has battled cancer. Let me read the one from last August titled Taylor’s Story. “Meet Taylor, a confident and energetic 8-year-old who loves gymnastics, cheer, and dance. When she was diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, she had to pause participating in her favorite things. After completing treatment, Taylor jumped back into the activities she loves and has returned to the gym with determination. While she continues to face lasting side effects from childhood cancer treatment, Taylor refuses to let setbacks hold her back, as she has a goal to be a college gymnast someday.”

There are over 60 Featured Fighter stories posted on our website. With Featured Fighters, we want to highlight each child’s battle with cancer, and what they are going through in the healing process.

I don’t think some people realize that there isn’t just one cure for cancer.

You know, there are 11 primary childhood cancers but probably 100 subsets. For instance, sickle cell blood cancers strike mainly African Americans. Thanks to research, children with sickle cell are living longer, and now there may be a cure. Because of the MACC Fund supporting this research, this October, there may be the first person cured of sickle cell disease.

But I imagine you have to deal with disappointments, too.

We are currently getting an 80% cure rate, but there is much more work to do. One little girl with cancer had to grow up so fast because of the treatments she went through, the amount of time she spent with doctors and nurses and even social workers. One day when she was about 7 years old, she came into my office. She was looking around at my pictures and wondered where are my kids. I told her I don’t have children, unfortunately. She asked who kept me company. Then, she saw pictures of my two dogs, chocolate labradors. Two days later, she and her mom paid another visit to my office. The girl had purchased a stuffed chocolate lab from the American Girls Store in Chicago. She gave the dog to me so I wouldn’t be lonely. That little dog still sits on my desk. (crying) To think of all she has been through, that she would think of me and be so kind. Who does that at 7 years old?

Has she been cured of cancer?

She died at 8 years old. (still crying) But she makes me think of what we can do to keep helping cure childhood cancers.

I know you do more than just raise funds for childhood cancer research. What else does the MACC Fund work on in terms of hands-on help?

Our organization is three-fold. We have the MACC Fund, our fund-raising arm. We have the MACC Fund Center at Children’s Wisconsin, an entire floor dedicated to pediatric cancer research. Then, there is the MACC Fund Research Center at the Medical College of Wisconsin.

How is MACC funded? For instance, I found that 75% of the MACC annual income comes from special fundraising events benefitting the MACC Fund. What are some of those events?

The Trek 100 event is coming up. John Burke, the owner of Trek Bikes, has been sponsoring this event for almost 40 years. It is an annual bike ride at Trek headquarters in Waterloo, Wisconsin. This event typically raises between $800,000 and a million dollars. Then, we have Candy Cane Lane in West Allis, which has been going on for 40 years. All volunteers. It happens on all the days between Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Kind of a nightly light parade to look at the decorated houses. We also have the Ski for Cancer fundraiser hosted by a fraternity in Madison. Then, there is the MACC Fund Open golf event, which has been running for 49 years.

How can area residents volunteer or get involved?

They can sign up to volunteer at our website, www.macfund.org. They can host an event at their workplace. Kids even get involved. Five years ago, a little 5-year-old girl, stopped into my office because she had raised money through a lemonade stand. She donated $11 and odd cents. Her mother said, “It’s only $11,” but I told her that those $11 might help a researcher find a cure. Every dollar can help a child with cancer.