Milwaukee County Chief Medical Examiner Wieslawa Tlomak on Providing Families with Answers

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Dr Wieslawa Tlomak, Chief Medical Examiner, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office Dr Wieslawa Tlomak, Chief Medical Examiner, Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office

Not long after I met Wieslawa Tlomak, chief medical examiner of the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, she told me, “The rewarding part of this job is being able to provide families with answers about how their loved ones died.” It is a simple statement, but the work behind it is anything but simple.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office deals with death in some of its most sudden and painful forms including homicides, suicides, fatal accidents, overdoses, poisonings, unattended deaths and deaths that occur in police custody or in jail or prison. In many of these cases, an autopsy is necessary to determine how and why someone died.

For the grieving families left behind, that analysis can be difficult to hear. But the results can also bring answers to an episode that may otherwise remain filled with questions.

Tlomak and her staff currently do that work in a new $140 million medical examiner’s facility in Wauwatosa. The operation moved there from an aging Depression-era building on West Highland Avenue in Milwaukee.

I met Tlomak at the new facility, and she led me into a modern conference room bathed in window light. She comes across soft-spoken and deliberate, something almost soothing about the calmness in how she discusses death. She has an enormous store of medical knowledge and delivers information carefully, almost methodically. Nothing seems rushed.

Her path to becoming Milwaukee County’s chief medical examiner was anything but a straight line.

Tlomak was born and raised in Poland, the daughter of a father who began working in a bank at 17 and later earned degrees in law and business, and of a mother who stayed home to raise Wieslawa and her three siblings. In high school, Tlomak majored mathematics and physics. After graduation, she entered medical school in Wroclaw, Poland, where becoming a doctor takes six years and students go directly from high school into university.

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She graduated in 1989, the same year the Berlin Wall fell.

After medical school, she completed a required year of rotations through internal medicine, surgery, obstetrics and gynecology, anesthesiology and pediatrics. She completed residency in pediatrics and passed her board examination. She practiced pediatrics in Poland.

Then her life took a detour.

After meeting the man who would become her husband, Tlomak moved to the United States. Her Polish medical education did not simply transfer. She had to take examinations

Eventually, she decided that pediatrics might not be where she belonged. An introduction to forensic pathology opened a new possibility.

She was accepted into the pathology residency program at the University of New Mexico. She spent five years there, training in pathology and neuropathology. She then completed a year of forensic pathology fellowship at the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque.

In 2006, she came to Milwaukee as an assistant medical examiner. What followed was a career built one step at a time. She became director of the Forensic Pathology Fellowship Program and spent 15 years training 12 forensic pathologists, many of whom went on to work throughout the United States. In 2010, she became deputy chief medical examiner. In March 2023, Tlomak became Milwaukee County’s chief medical examiner.

Every day, she goes to work in a profession where for grieving families, finding the truth about death can be one of the most important things anyone can do.

What are your responsibilities as the Chief Medical Examiner? Can you kind of keep it simple for my readers?

As chief medical examiner, I supervise a staff of 38 employees, including physicians, medicolegal death investigators, autopsy technicians, and administrative and laboratory staff. My responsibilities are divided between death investigation and administrative duties. I perform autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. I respond to questions from investigators and on-call physicians, and I sign death certificates for cases that do not require an autopsy. I also oversee the daily operations and management of the Medical Examiner’s Office. The final area of my duties is communication with the families and the public.

How about the legal side of your job?

I work with law enforcement, prosecutors and defense attorneys. I provide court testimony in cases involving autopsies I have performed, as well as cases handled by forensic pathologists who have left the office. In addition, I work with the Milwaukee Health Department and ensure that deaths related to certain infectious diseases, heat exposure, or cold exposure are reported as required by Wisconsin law. I also establish and maintain policies and procedures for the department and participate in teaching medical students, pathology residents and forensic pathology fellows.

Are these students from the Medical College of Wisconsin?

Yes. We have a very good relationship with the Medical College. We interact with medical students and give them exposure to forensic pathology. They have the opportunity to observe autopsies and work alongside our doctors.

What happens after a sudden unexplained death?

When a person is born, a birth certificate is issued, and when that person dies, a death certificate must be completed and signed. Under Wisconsin statutes, when a death is from natural causes, the death certificate may be signed by the person’s primary care physician or another physician who provided care to the individual. But when a death is sudden, unexpected, unexplained, or the result of violence, it must be reported to the Medical Examiner’s Office or the Coroner’s Office.

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So what does a coroner do specifically every day?

Coroners and medical examiners investigate deaths that occur within their jurisdictions. Coroners are elected officials. When an autopsy is required, the coroner may rely on a forensic pathologist to perform the autopsy and determine the cause of death. Medical examiners are physicians who are appointed to their positions. Both coroners and medical examiners gather information from paramedics, law enforcement officers, and other relevant sources. They collect information and determine whether the death falls within their jurisdiction and whether an autopsy or other examination, is necessary.

And what exactly is the investigation procedure? Can you take me through it?

When the office takes jurisdiction over a case, it generally falls into one of two categories. If the cause of death can be determined from medical records, our medicolegal death investigators go to the death scene, speak with the family and primary care provider, obtain the necessary records, then the physician signs the death certificate. If an autopsy is required, investigators complete the investigation and the physician conducts the autopsy. Based on the investigation, autopsy findings, and ancillary test results, the physician determines the cause and manner of death and signs the death certificate.

Because there are quite a few violent deaths here in this county, do you report your findings to the District Attorney's office?

No. The Medical Examiner’s Office conducts its investigation independently of the police and District Attorney’s Office. The District Attorney’s Office may contact our office to request the autopsy report. If the case is prosecuted, the forensic pathologist may testify regarding the autopsy findings and cause of death.

When is an autopsy required by the county?

A forensic autopsy is required when a death is sudden, unexpected, suspicious, violent, or otherwise unexplained, as provided by Wisconsin statutes. Such cases may include homicides, suicides, accidents, or pediatric deaths. An autopsy is performed to determine the cause and manner of death.

What is the most interesting forensic case you or your department has worked on? Can you think of anything?

I would call them challenging cases, and some can be overwhelming. One case involved fetal abduction. A pregnant woman was lured to another woman’s home, where she was killed and her abdomen was cut open to remove the fetus. The woman then hid the victim’s body in her basement and called 911. She claimed she had delivered a baby who was not breathing. The baby was transported to a local hospital where it died. The woman refused a physical examination and was released. The next day, I performed an autopsy on the baby, and some of the findings raised my concerns.

What did you do about your findings?

I spoke with the police, who went to the woman’s residence and took her to the hospital. Doctors determined that it was impossible for her to have delivered the baby. She later admitted to killing the baby’s mother. The following day, the police found the woman’s body in the basement. I performed the woman’s autopsy the day after that.

So you did the autopsy of the fetus and the dead mother?

Yes. I think this was the worst case of my career.

I understand your department also do grief counseling.

Yes, we do. We provide grief counseling and support to families who have lost a loved one to a drug overdose. Our social workers reach out to families directly, offer emotional support, and connect them with resources that can help them navigate the grieving process.

As I recall, you personally have conducted over 5,000 autopsies.

That’s correct. Sometimes, autopsies can provide important information that helps families receive appropriate medical care. I once performed an autopsy on a child who died suddenly, and there was no obvious cause of death. After speaking with the parents, I ordered genetic testing. The testing revealed a genetic abnormality that predisposed the child to cardiac arrhythmia, which was most likely the cause of death. The autopsy identified a genetic risk for cardiac arrhythmia. This allowed the family to receive appropriate cardiac care and potentially prevent another tragedy.

How often does your department do an autopsy?

Autopsies are performed by doctors Monday through Friday. One doctor remains on call seven days a week to address urgent matters, while medicolegal death investigators provide 24/7 coverage.

When doing an autopsy, how are you able to get past the difficult task of cutting open a human body and examining the organs? What motivates you?

After 20 years in forensic pathology, I still approach every autopsy with respect for the person who is on the autopsy table and for the family waiting for answers. I focus on the purpose of what I'm doing. An autopsy isn't simply about cutting open a body and looking at organs. It's a careful examination. Every observation, every tissue sample, and every finding can help answer important questions. What happened? How did this person die? Was there an injury or disease that contributed to the death? Sometimes the answers can provide a family with an explanation they've been waiting for. The deceased cannot speak for themselves anymore, so our job is to speak for them through the evidence. We owe them and the people who loved them a careful, honest explanation of what the evidence tells us.

I’d say that you have a very important responsibility.

After all these years, I would say that medicine and science are what enable me to do this work. Forensic pathology sits at the intersection of medicine and law. In cases involving violent or unexpected deaths, our work can help establish the facts, give a voice to those who can no longer speak for themselves, and contribute to the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families.