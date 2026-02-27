Milwaukee County Transportation Director Joe Lamers Speaks on the Need ‘to educate lawmakers on the importance of public transit’

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz MCDOT Director Joe Lamers MCDOT DIrector Joe Lamers

If you’ve ever ridden a bus or driven past a bus or walked in front of a bus, like me, you probably take busses for granted as part of city life. But there is a sophisticated structure that not only manages busses but oversees almost anything related to county-run transportation including roads.

MCDOT, the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation, does more than just operate the transit and paratransit bus system. MCDOT also handles highway maintenance, oversees the Mitchell Field Airport, manages and repairs the county vehicles, and handles the construction and reconstruction of county highways.

A veteran of the government budget challenges, Joe Lamers was recently named director of MCDOT. I met Lamers in his office at the vast transportation building facing Watertown Road in Wauwatosa. He sat with me at a conference table adjacent to a wall of windows showing four lanes of traffic. With a mind sharpened by strategy, Lamers speaks with clarity and conviction, no political fluff, just straight talk.

Tell me about your background, where you grew up, your parents, schools, and neighborhoods, and also your college experience.

I grew up in Kimberly, Wisconsin, the paper mill city. Youngest of four children. My dad worked in the paper mills. My mom worked there, too, but also held jobs in the schools. I went to Kimberly High School. Good school. I went to college at UWM. My bachelor’s degree was in business and political science, and my master’s degree was in public administration.

What was your first job after you completed college?

I landed a job with the New York City Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget when Michael Bloomberg was the mayor. I worked in that central OMB office for about three years. I was an analyst mainly in social services, focusing on housing and food programs. I worked on programs that added thousands of supportive and affordable housing units. I further focused on people with substance abuse and mental health issues. Eventually, I was recruited into the New York department of social services. I worked there for seven years. I was a policy and budget analyst focusing on the impacts of the Affordable Care Act and other programs. Eventually, I became budget director and assistant commissioner for that large agency.

What brought you back to Milwaukee?

I had a wife and children, and we wanted to get back to Milwaukee and be near our families. In 2018, I took the job of budget director for Milwaukee County. I helped with reorganization and the creation of the office of strategy, budget and performance. That included a grants office to support departments for securing additional grant revenues, including grants for the Department of Transportation.

What are the responsibilities of MCDOT, the Milwaukee County Department of Transportation? It’s more than just managing the bus system, isn’t it?

Absolutely. We have five different service lines. One is our highway maintenance department. We provide the maintenance of the highways, the 18 county trunk roads, the state highways like 175, and the interstates like 94, 43, 894 and 794. Our staff does the snowplowing, fixes the potholes, the roads, and guardrails. This adds up to 2,300 lane miles of roads. To use a comparison, that stretch of road would lead from Milwaukee to Los Angeles and a bit more.

What are the other four service lines?

One is the Transportation Services division, which plans for the construction and reconstruction of our county highways. Two, we have a Fleet Management division, which takes care of about 2,500 vehicles and pieces of equipment including Sheriff squad cars and parks maintenance vehicles. Three, we also handle the Milwaukee airports, Timmerman Airport and Mitchell International Airport. Finally, we also provide the Milwaukee County Transit System to the public. The buses provide about 25 million bus rides each year.

What is the MCDOT annual budget and how many employees work there?

Our budget is over $325 million across those five service lines. We have 425 employees across the different departments not including contracted employees or people who are not considered county employees. The Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) is a separate organization. MCTS has over 1,000 employees, who are not part of the county.

Can you address the Milwaukee County Transit System 2026 Service Plan? What have been the bus route reductions in service, if any?

For 2026, we were able to maintain most of our service lines, but there are five routes that have reduced service levels. We have about 50 bus lines total. All were retained, but the level of frequency in some has been reduced because of funding issues.

As of January 1, there have been cost increases to ride public transportation. For instance, the amount a rider pays per week increased from $20 to $33, and the daily rider increased from $5 to $8.25, and the single ride cost for adults increased from $2 to $2.75. Are these increased costs due to closing the budget gap?

MCDOT went into last year’s budget process with a budget gap of $14 million. We increased the bus fares to help fill that gap. But keep in mind the bus fares have not gone up since 2007. We would prefer not to have to raise fares.

Because of these bus fare increases, has the ridership gone down?

So far in 2026, the ridership has not gone down.

Does MCDOT keep track on a daily basis of the number of bus riders?

Yes. We have a development team that tracks all our data, ridership of every route, time of day, total riders, total fare collection.

As of May 2025, approximately 33% of bus passengers on the Milwaukee County Transit System were illegally riding for free, which resulted in more than $9 million in uncollected annual revenue. Is it up to the bus drivers to collect payments for bus riders who board?

First, fare evasion goes on in all the major cities in the U.S. Milwaukee’s fare evasion statistics are similar. Second, our highest priority is the safety of our bus drivers. They are fare informers, not fare enforcers.

So if I am a passenger, and I walk on a bus without paying, what can a bus driver do to me?

The bus driver will let you know the cost of the fare but will let you stay on the bus. The driver may alert our safety crew and may push a button to indicate a fare was not paid. There are certain bus stop areas where riders are not paying, and our safety crew may appear there. We will also have a pilot program for sheriff deputies to ride on certain busses. But our priority is the safety of our bus operators.

I understand that MCDOT is looking to close a more than $14 million budget cap. That did not happen while you were Director, but why did it happen?

We don’t have an adequate funding structure to support our transit operation. Transit is funded on a combination of state, federal, local and fare revenues. Our biggest funding comes from the state, $65 million per year. However, that allocation has not gone up since 2010. Every year, our costs go up including salaries as well as vehicle maintenance costs. For instance, we have 375 busses. But our revenues are not increasing to fill those gaps. A few years ago, MCTS received federal funding from the three different corona virus relief bills. Our transit system received $192 million to help maintain our bus service. That funding allowed us to sustain the system. But that funding will dry up by 2027, resulting in the $14 million gap in the 2026 budget.

But what about the state? Can’t state government provide more funding?

That is a challenge. In 2023, state Act 12 allowed Milwaukee County an increased point four (.4%) sales tax. Act 12 also provided an increase in shared revenue for counties and municipalities but did not provide additional funding in state aid for mass transit.

Then, where did the $14 million gap come from?

Pension liability. The .4% sales tax is dedicated entirely to paying off that unfunded pension liability. But in 2024, the county board did allocate about $15 million to Milwaukee Transit. But the state of Wisconsin allocation has stayed flat for years. No increase.

MCDOT introduced a resolution with the Milwaukee County board of supervisors to commit Milwaukee County to Vision Zero by 2037, meaning no more fatalities and serious injuries will occur on all roadways in Milwaukee County. This was signed into law by County Executive David Crowley on August 29, 2024.

Vision Zero is a fairly common goal for many governments in the United States including the city of Milwaukee. Meaning few or no traffic fatalities. It is really a policy goal where we work with other counties and municipalities. Vision Zero has been adopted across the country.

What do you see as the future of public transportation?

The majority of riders are people going to and from their jobs. If we don’t receive increased funding, we are facing significant risks as to maintaining our current system. We need to educate lawmakers on the importance of public transit. Compared to other big city transit systems, Milwaukee is the only county that does not have a dedicated source of funding that rises at the same rate as inflation.

Then, who decides to tie the cost of transit to cost increases based on inflation?

It’s up to state government to institute a dedicated source of funding that will grow with inflation. That is our challenge.