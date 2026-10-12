Nicole Goins Speaks on Helping Disadvantaged Black Girls Achieve Self-confidence and Success

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Nicole Goins - Pretty Girls Are Educated Nicole Goins, executive director of Pretty Girls Are Educated (2026)

One year ago, 17-year-old Lauren Shoy stood before Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Lena Taylor, expecting to hear a jail sentence for several minor offenses. Instead, the judge made an unusual decision. She phoned Nicole Goins, founder and executive director of Pretty Girls Are Educated (PGAE), a Milwaukee mentoring organization for girls ages 6 to 18.

“Judge Taylor told me Lauren would join Pretty Girls Are Educated and complete community service through our programming, and asked me to mentor her,” Goins said. “Lena Taylor and I started Girls Day at the State Capitol in 2022, and I have so much respect for her. Lauren Shoy spent a year with us instead of facing harsh consequences. Today she's serving in the military. She went from standing as a defendant in a courtroom to proudly wearing our country's uniform.”

That transformation symbolizes why Goins founded Pretty Girls Are Educated in 2017. Her nonprofit helps girls build confidence and leadership skills through a belief that higher education and a meaningful future is within their reach. The experience creates a sisterhood that challenges the painful assumption that girls growing up in broken homes or poor neighborhoods are somehow destined to fall behind.

“I continue to show up for the girls because I know what it's like when someone doesn't show up for you,” Goins said. “I want to spread love and positive energy and give them things they can carry for a lifetime.”

Goins has expanded her local mission into a global initiative, extending her outreach to girls in Jamaica and Nigeria. Along the way, she has been recognized with TMJ4's Unsung Hero and Most Inspirational awards and recently served as co-chair of Milwaukee's Juneteenth Jubilee Parade.

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I’d like to hear about your background, your parents, schools, neighborhoods, your life growing up.

I was raised in the 53206 zip code of the inner city of Milwaukee. My grandparents moved here from Mississippi. As a single mother, my mom moved around to different neighborhoods in the inner city. I had to learn to adapt and accept changes early. But my schooling was stable. I was part of the Chapter 220 program, which helped reduce racial isolation. Starting in third grade, I was bused to the Menomonee Falls school district. I graduated from Menomonee Falls High School.

Was that difficult for you, having to mix with middle-class white kids?

We did deal with some racism, but we had strong support from educators. My principal, Mr. Woosencraft, stood his ground on this. And I made some amazing friends.

Did you develop any kind of career interest?

After high school, I pursued dental assisting, planning to become a dental hygienist, but that didn’t work out. I didn't have a passion for it. I had the opportunity to move to Jamaica with my then husband and our little daughter, where I started my first international business.

What was that like for you in Jamaica?

It was good, but I found Jamaica to be slow paced. For instance, everything shut down on Sundays, but now Jamaica is Americanized. I still make frequent trips there because I have a partnership with an all-girls orphanage. After returning to Milwaukee, I worked as a universal banker at U.S. Bank and then became a mortgage specialist for Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

When did you get interested in community work, especially for young Black girls?

I was always a nurturer, even as a little girl. Black and brown girls were typecast as undereducated, loud, obnoxious, with bad attitudes. But I mentored at a lot of schools and found that too many of these girls had no role models or real support systems. In 2017, I started PGAE, Pretty Girls are Educated. We mentor girls six to 18 years old.

Through the years, I’ve noticed that many inner-city Black families, 70% headed by mothers, have little or no future plans. They live a kind of day-to-day existence.

That is a very good point, and this aligns with my mission. At Pretty Girls are Educated, we are teaching these young girls a blueprint on how to live a quality life with a plan for the future. Sustainability, life skills, financial literacy.

How are girls referred to you?

Word of mouth, social media, parents, Milwaukee Public Schools and girls that are going through the justice system like at Vel Phillips School. Some of these girls are not relatable because of dysfunctional home lives, maybe living in a single parent household, hand washing clothes, moving around a lot. Some girls come from different walks of life, underserved communities, dysfunctional home lives and simply just need mentors who are relatable and understand what that looks like. They might lack being loved at home or are bullied at school.

So how does the PGAE mentoring process work?

For the last five years, I’ve been meeting with the girls every Tuesday from 5-7 p.m. We also have educational field trips and community engagement. Our process includes journaling, drawing or discussions on what healthy relationships mean. They might write about their feelings, personal and educational goals. They might share journaling with the group. We create a safe space. Whatever is talked about in the group stays there. If someone shares their feelings, another girl might feel the same, which opens up discussions. Generally, we have about 15 to 20 girls at our meetings.

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Let’s suppose I am a young girl looking for help through your program. Are you advising me what to do?

No, we start with greeting you with our anthem, “Hey, girl, hey!” Then, we ask you to tell us about yourself, age, neighborhood, the school you attend, and your favorite thing to do. We are encouraging communication building, even public speech. We tell the girls to write whatever they want in their journals. We don’t give assignments. We might suggest they write about their role model.

We have a “sister circle” that includes everyone. Some talk about their feelings, their goals, or what they wrote in their journals. What really can get to me is that some girls cannot write or cannot spell even at the age of 11 or 12. I think too many educators in our schools give up on these kids, and too many teachers, educators and staff members try to speak in Ebonics to match the tone and personalities of the kids. I've been told that I use words that students don't know or understand during my in-school mentoring sessions. It’s my belief that if you don’t speak proper English, the kids will never learn how to speak properly or expand their vocabulary.

You later expanded your Pretty Girls program to Old Harbour, Jamaica and Abuja, Nigeria.

A few years ago, Milwaukee became a sister city to Abuja, Nigeria. My program with Abuja is virtual on Zoom. Through partnering with the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry Chicago, I am able to provide virtual robotics, coding and programming to youth in Milwaukee, Nigeria, and Jamaica. During my annual trips to Jamaica, I am able to mentor in person and spend much needed bonding time with the girls. It feels so good to teach these kids technology.

Your organization is funded by grants from the Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Target and Bader Philanthropies?

That’s true. Pretty Girls are Educated is a preferred partner of Target stores in Wisconsin. And for two straight years we are a grant recipient of the Reasons for Hope MKE Fund by the Greater Milwaukee Foundation. For about four years, Bader Philanthropies has been a great support of our mission. Neighborhood engagement director Tamara Hogans and vice president Frank Cumberbatch of Bader Philanthropies helped me with the growth and development of Pretty Girls are Educated. In other words, it was more than just funding. I learned a lot about the how and also the what I need in order to elevate our mission. I am so grateful to them for their mentoring me, and also their interest in the growth and development of not just Pretty Girls are Educated but our youth and families.

I read this about you: “Love is at the root of everything Nicole Goins does.” Tell me more about that concept.

If what I am doing is not from the heart, not from love, it makes no sense. As part of the guest audience, I learned from the TV host Steve Harvey that you should spend your life doing what you love. If you spend money on a designer handbag, no one may remember that handbag when God calls you home, but the world will know of your legacy.

I understand you personally struggled in 2024. What was happening to you back then?

My struggle was that I felt that my organization did not belong because I wasn’t supported by the older entrenched organizations. I was giving out huge support and I felt the support wasn’t reciprocated by a lot of my peers. At times, I felt like I was still the insecure little girl who lived in the inner city and who wanted a chance. This drove me into a hard depression where I needed therapy.

Did that work out for you?

The depression lasted about a year. I found out that I was not motivating myself, and self-motivation is definitely a priority for survival. Prior to that depression, I was getting support from strangers who became like family. I was looked on as the strongest person even if I had my personal doubts. Through prayer and positive affirmations, I nursed myself out of the depression. Ironically, I found the girls I was helping to be relatable. I was going through what those girls were going through.

Can you give me a story or two about some girls you have helped through the program?

Daniyah Coleman joined PGAE in the 6th grade and has grown into a remarkable young woman and leader. She had gotten into a tragic accident with a group of teens when she was in high school, but she recovered. Daniyah recently graduated and earned her certification as a medical assistant and is continuing her education as she prepares for nursing school. Then there are the twins, Summer and Autumn Miller, who just graduated from Golda Maier High School and are headed to college. I have so many girls I am proud of, who graduated high school and continued their educational careers into college.

I read about a high school freshman, Miracle Lee Hannibal, who had been in the juvenile detention system and was even a ward of the state, but then went through your program for several years. In 2023, she went missing but was fortunately found. She is now 17 and currently works as a graphic design intern at ArtWorks for Milwaukee.

Miracle is still trying to make her way. I believe in her and pray that someday she will find her calling.

Here is a quote from you, “There is no one person who can create change that’s desperately needed for our youth and our community.” Why is change desperately needed?

We just celebrated 56 years of Juneteenth. It was a good success. In the Black community, we are pretty good at celebrations and planning. Our theme was “Honoring the Past and Empowering the Future.” But we need to make real change through a sense of urgency, and we have a long way to go. We need accountability. Not to place blame. Just to do the things that are needed as an entire community, as people. If we don’t make changes, we will stay segregated instead of unified and integrated.

You once said, “I’ve never walked into a room without the intention of building a meaningful relationship.”

I’ve always had that philosophy as a mentor and a leader of youth. When I stand up front, I don't pretend to know everything. I try to focus on what I can learn from others and through collaborations. I also often think of what the kids can teach me. With any journey in life, we cannot walk it alone. We can always learn something new.