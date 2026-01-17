× Expand Photo courtesy of Pardeep S. Kaleka Pardeep S. Kaleka Pardeep S. KalekaP

At 49, Pardeep Kaleka measures his life by a single dividing line: before August 5, 2012, and after. That morning, a white supremacist named Wade Michael Page walked into the Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in Oak Creek and opened fire on worshippers. Seven people were killed, four wounded. It was the deadliest act of race-based violence in America since the 1963 bombing of Birmingham’s 16th Street Baptist Church.

Among the dead was the temple founder and president, Pardeep’s father, Satwant Singh Kaleka, 65. When he talks about that day, Pardeep doesn’t linger on the shooter or the chaos. His focus is on what came next: how a community rooted in peace refused to answer hate with hate. “We decided to stand up to hate, not return it,” he told me.

Sitting across from him at a Shorewood coffee shop, I could feel that conviction. He speaks calmly, with the kind of soft strength that comes from walking through fire and refusing to burn.

Long before tragedy shaped his calling, Kaleka had already been moving toward service. He was six years old when his parents brought him from India to Milwaukee in 1982, part of a wave of Sikh immigrants seeking a better life. His mother worked long hours sewing children’s clothes at Oshkosh B’Gosh. His father, wearing his traditional turban, had trouble finding work until he landed a job at a gas station. The family moved through a series of modest neighborhoods before settling in Bay View, where Kaleka went to public schools and graduated from Juneau High.

After earning his undergrad degree from Marquette University, he joined the Milwaukee Police Department and patrolled the city’s north side, the 53206 ZIP code, where poverty and violence often collide. Kaleka left policing to teach at Nova High School, an alternative program for students labeled “at risk.” He related to teenagers carrying their own scars and began to understand how trauma drives behavior. That insight led him back to college, earning a master’s degree in mental health counseling from Alverno College.

Today, when Kaleka talks about healing, it’s not theory. It is based on actual experience, grief morphed into purpose.

As we talked, the conversation drifted toward his work in community mental health. I could see how easily he connected the dots between his past and his purpose. The way he spoke about healing wasn’t academic or clinical. It came from somewhere in his heart.

Why are you interested in the mental side of health?

It goes back to the community suffering after the hate crime at the Sikh Temple in 2012.

That had to be a terrible ordeal for you and your Sikh community.

I kind of separate my life into before and after that tragedy. Many people who have been through hate crimes do the same. Before that happened in 2012, I was a middle-school teacher working at Nova High School and looking forward to the new school year. The Sikh people weren’t used to being part of the news. At the time of those killings, it was one of the worst hate crimes that happened in a place of worship. At the same time, the city of Oak Creek was going through a demographic shift, brown and Black ethnic neighborhoods mixed into white neighborhoods. That can cause anxiety, and I could feel it in 2012. After the killings, Oak Creek had to decide how to respond. In the Sikh community, we decided to stand up to hate.

Over the next year, you then produced the documentary film, Waking in Oak Creek. The film illustrates what healing looks like, what forgiveness looks like.

Today, the community of Oak Creek is thriving because it celebrates diversity. The leadership has embraced the multi-cultural community concept.

Oak Creek is one of the most diverse suburbs in the Milwaukee metro area.

And in all the United States. Every year, Oak Creek puts on an event that celebrates diversity.

How do you make your living now in 2025?

I do a lot of advisory and consulting work with a national organization called Not in Our Town, which helped create the Waking in Oak Creek documentary. We travel around to towns and show our films about being proactive against hate. We work in the school communities together with their law enforcement, and with the advocate and mental health community. The goal is healing from hate and from murders, the recovery process.

Do you speak to civic groups?

I do. And to mental health communities. Yesterday, I spoke to a gun advocacy group. Generally, I focus on the question, “What does hate in America look like and how can we address it?” I also work with individuals who might be headed into a life of violence, and I help them heal.

Tell me about your 2018 book, The Gift of Our Wounds: A Sikh and a Former White Supremacist Find Forgiveness After Hate. I believe it recounts your connection with Arno Michaelis, a former racist skinhead leader and how you two united after the 2012 Sikh Temple killings.

Arno and I wrote The Gifts or Our Wounds together. About three months after the 2012 shooting, the Sikh community was trying to let people know who we are and what we stand for. There was also personal and communal grieving. It was hard for us to understand why this happened to us. The shooter, who killed himself, was a member of a white supremacist organization, the Hammerskins. The person who started the Milwaukee chapter of the Hammerskins was Arno Michaelis. I reached out to Arno, and we met. I was looking for explanations, but we were both trying to heal. Over time, Arno and I formed a friendship. We seemed to have commonalities.

You seem both so different. What would be a commonality?

We shared our family experiences, growing up in Milwaukee. We both had daughters. We had dinner, got to know each other’s families. Then, we started to speak to different communities about anti-hatred but also our friendship. Some people thought this was kind of strange. How would a person whose dad was murdered by a white supremacist be friends with a former white supremacist leader?

It’s almost like you two were showing that people can get along with those we disagree with or who are culturally different.

That was our inspiration for writing the book, The Gift of Our Wounds. Out of all the trauma that people go through, there can be a silver lining. There can be hope. I know that some people face great suffering, but my wish is that they don’t lose hope.

Where do you speak and what do you speak about?

Most people see leaders as politicians or executives, but I believe there are leaders who are students. Encouraging people to see their own light is part of what I do with my life. In the 13 years I’ve been doing this work, I’ve gotten involved with so many people who have been impacted by hate. From East Coast to West Coast, people have survived mass casualty and targeted violence. There is camaraderie in that space of what those people go through. These are survivors, and I get to carry their stories. I carry the journey of their healing.

I’ve done many stories of inner-city Black residents, street leaders, nonprofit heads, business owners, politicians, cops, the mayor, police chief, sheriff and the county executive. I’ve discovered that there is a lack of hope for many residents, and there is a lot of anger.

When someone is struggling, they don’t see help or even trust coming from a politician or even the police. As leaders, we need to practice “servant leadership.” Leadership doesn’t involve worshipping someone. Leadership isn’t follow-ship on the internet. We don’t need leaders who are looking for praise and worship.

You once wrote, “Some people think of compassion as offering forgiveness and all is forgiven, but I think of it as a process.” Can you elaborate?

I’ve been blessed to listen to a lot of people who have gone through a journey of forgiveness. You cannot prescribe forgiveness, but you can ask, “What does forgiveness feel like to you or your community?” It’s a process of explaining yourself, finding yourself. In the Sikh community, after the killings happened in 2012, forgiveness was the furthest thing on our minds. We thought about forgiveness as forgetting. We tried to think of what forgiveness looks like in a communal sense. Oddly, forgiveness can look like vengeance in a healthy way, meaning, “I won’t let the killer get the last word of who we are.”

I think your daughter contributed to this concept of forgiveness, right?

My daughter was six years old when the shooting happened. At the tenth anniversary vigil of the shooting, she was 16. She did a spoken word poem directed at the shooter. At the end of the poem, she said, “You didn’t hate me. You hated yourself.” I think that also speaks to American society where so much hate takes place. So much hurt and pain is steeped into the soil of this country. We keep passing these irresponsible policies.

What is your top irresponsible policy?

Mental health. A lot of the federal funding on mental health has been taken away. And we are seeing young white men targeting places of worship and schools. And also, too many young men who are just plain angry.

Young men today don’t feel as valued as young men from previous generations. And the major media and social media foment hate by what news they choose to cover or information they release, even rumors or gossip.

I call that “weapons of mass rejection.” There are a lot of unhinged people who are feeling rejected. If they have access to firearms, then they might take out their anger on certain groups. Instead of looking in the mirror at who is actually angry, they are looking through the window to see who is causing that anger. In an ideal society, there would be room for authentic conversations despite differences. A little bit of grace, a little bit of tolerance. Leaders who can articulate that but not weaponize it are really good leaders. In other words, speak to the needs of the people rather than weaponizing their followers’ feelings.

Please comment on this quotation from Charlie Kirk: “When people stop talking, really bad stuff starts.”

Yeah, I think conversation is really important. I go back to the mass killings by crazed shooters. Ever since the Sikh Temple shootings in 2012, we have created government policies, but we have not done the hearts and minds work. But hearts and minds work is difficult, because you have to wrestle with your own biases. When brains talk, other brains listen. But what we really need is: When hearts talk, other hearts listen.

Israeli American political analyst Yuval Levin said, “The breakdown of political culture in our day is not a function of our having forgotten how to agree with each other but of having how to disagree constructively.”

Levin is right. During the pandemic years in 2020 and 2021, we saw an uptick in hatred—attacks on Muslims, Jews, Asians, and other ethnic groups. Those numbers have stayed high up to 2024. I don’t think we’ve healed from Covid. The government stuck to the algorithms, and strict rules were put in place. When people are in isolation, they won’t have healthy face to face conversations like you and I are doing right now. Before social media, face to face was pretty much the only way you could communicate with others. What happens now is you look for only content that agrees with you.

Yes, you speak to your choir through social media. Get as many people to agree with you, and you can ignore what everyone else says. You learn not to respect someone else’s opinion.

Exactly. And people in power remain in power because they look at conflict as entrepreneurship. They don’t seek out those who disagree. But I believe you can admit you are wrong and be okay with that. You can disagree with another person’s position on an issue but agree to their humanity. The notion that I can only feel compassion for someone who agrees with me, well, that is only conditional compassion.