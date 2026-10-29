Revel49’s Collin Price on Real Estate Development in ‘Indian Country’

× Expand Photo by Tom Jenz Collin Price of Revel49 Collin Price of Revel49

Collin Price is proud to be an American Indian. He says so without much fanfare. In fact, he says most things in a pretty quiet way. I spent some time talking with him, and I realized that being Ho-Chunk is part of who he is and how he looks at the world.

These days, it is also a big part of what he wants to accomplish. Price believes “Indian Country” can do more. More business. More development. More building. More opportunities for tribal people to create something of their own.

That belief has taken him on an unusual life journey. He has been a successful college football player, a Wisconsin state trooper, a tribal government spokesman, a graduate student at Georgetown University and now a Milwaukee real estate developer.

I met Price in his downtown Milwaukee office, where the Milwaukee River is visible through the windows. He is a big man, with a strong physical presence, but his demeanor shoves all that aside. He is more likely to talk about what he is learning than what he has accomplished.

Price and his older brother were born in Anchorage, Alaska. His parents met in the Army around 1980. His father eventually became a Wisconsin state trooper, and the family settled in Tomah where football became a big part of his life. He played at Tomah High School and then at UW-Whitewater, where he was an outside linebacker and team captain. He was part of the first Whitewater team to reach the national championship game.

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He went to college thinking he might go into business, then switched to sociology and criminal justice. After college, Price followed his father into law enforcement. He became a Wisconsin state trooper and spent five years on the job, working first in Hudson and later in Madison and Racine County. He worked drug interdiction and major drug investigations. Sometimes he worked in plain clothes.

“I was young, hungry and excited to chase bad guys, drive fast and do all that stuff,” he said. Still, Price knew he didn't want to spend the next 20 years of his life in law enforcement. Then came an opportunity that would ignite his career.

Price's mother is Ho-Chunk. She grew up in Black River Falls. And when Jon Greendeer, then president of the Ho-Chunk Nation, asked Price to become the tribe's public-relations officer, he found himself stepping into a world that was personal, his love and pride in Indian culture.

By now, he had a wife and children, and they moved back to Tomah, and he went to work at the tribal headquarters in Black River Falls. His job was to be the voice of the tribe. That meant dealing with just about everybody: community members, mayors, elected officials, state and federal officials and tribal leaders. One day he might be working with children. The next he could be sitting at the state capitol talking with the governor about an issue affecting the Ho-Chunk Nation.

He had to know what was happening throughout the tribal government so he could explain it to the outside world.

Then, somewhere along the way, something happened to Price. He became consumed with what “Indian Country” could be, what it could become.

That feeling grew stronger in 2015 when the Ho-Chunk Nation began a major renovation of several of its casino properties. There was a new hotel being built in Black River Falls and major work taking place at the Wisconsin Dells and Wittenberg properties.

Price was still working in public relations, but his position put him close to the people making the decisions. He watched millions of dollars being invested in Native-owned properties. He watched architects and contractors turn plans into buildings. He visited construction sites. He talked with general contractors. He read feasibility studies and market analyses. He learned about hotels, gaming, hospitality, food and beverage and the business of attracting people to a property.

“I just kept on learning,” he said.

That may be one of the most revealing traits about Price.

When he doesn't know something, he goes after it.

Around the same time, he helped his father turn a former jewelry store in Tomah into a restaurant. They wrote a business plan, worked with architects and contractors and eventually opened BP Smokehouse. The restaurant has now been operating for more than a decade.

By 2019, Price had left the Ho-Chunk Nation and started his own tribal-relations consulting business. But he wasn't satisfied. He wanted to understand real estate.

So, he went back to school. At Georgetown University, Price earned a master's degree in real estate development. There he encountered people working on projects around the country and around the world. The experience changed the size of his thinking.

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He had already seen large development projects through his work with the Ho-Chunk Nation. And he knew that Indigenous communities could build casinos, hotels and other major properties.

He began to ask bigger questions. Why shouldn't “Indian Country” be doing much more? Why not commercial buildings? Why not major developments? Why not projects that create jobs and generate wealth, providing the communities greater control over their own economic future?

That is where Price's passion comes through. He wants to see tribal people sitting at the table when big development decisions are made. He wants tribal communities to have the knowledge, the capital and the confidence to create their own development opportunities.

His professional life has now come together around that approach. Eventually, he started his own company, Revel49.

I understand you call Revel49 the next generation indigenous Development Company. What does Revel49 do?

We are a commercial real estate development firm. The thing that makes us unique is our connection with and understanding of Indian Country and what real estate development looks like for the next few generations. Developing on tribal land with tribal partners and with tribal capital, those are things that I'm very familiar with.

How is developing real estate on tribal land different?

A lot of real estate developers would not want to develop tribal lands because it creates a unique set of challenges. When a developer cannot own the land, most developers will not want anything to do with that. Whereas I see it as an opportunity. Developing on tribal land is different than just the return metrics. It's because these are my people, these are our lands, and we want to develop the way we want to. Those opportunities are all over Indian country. We're moving toward those challenges of creating economic development and affordable housing for tribes but also creating market rate apartments for tribal members because not every indigenous person is low income.

Are there other Indian real estate developers in America?

There are less than five Indigenous real estate developers across the country. We talk, we text, we hang out. We meet at conferences, and they're doing some really cool stuff. I think it's important to show people that development looks different to different people. We're just getting started. We've got projects in the Southwest that we are starting up, and we’ve got some projects locally. That’s what separates Revel49 from every development firm in the city. We're specializing in projects with and for tribal nations, tribal corporations, and tribal members.

I understand that Revel 49 partners with Indian tribes and municipalities. Your development portfolio covers a wide spectrum. It does include affordable housing, but it also includes large scale casino resorts.

My first development project happened while I was doing my master's degree, I had been looking for resources, and prior to my master's program, I attended a two-day workshop that WHEDA (Wisconsin Housing & Economic Development Authority) put on, and it was for minority developers to learn low-income housing tax credit development. And it was a good foundation for understanding LIHTC (Low-Income Housing Tax Credit) development. I pitched the Ho-Chunk tribe on a 40-unit low-income housing development on tribal lands. We were awarded tax credits, and I kicked off my very first project solo. Over the course of about two and a half years, we successfully delivered Ho-Chunk's first LIHTC development, a 40-unit, $14 million project on tribal land in Baraboo, Wisconsin.

And you were also working on your master’s degree at the same time?

Yes. It was a hands-on learning experience. I look back at the last three years of an incredible development: my first LIHTC project, while I was also on the Project team for a $700 million casino resort in Beloit. So, I would go to these meetings on affordable housing, and then jump right into the Casino Resort, then I would do my master's degree homework at night. I was learning all of these different elements of development. And it was awesome.

What is the best project you have worked on?

The most visible and exciting one is probably the $700 million Beloit Casino. I have been part of that since 2012. We are about to open the doors soon. Incredible journey with amazing partners and tribal leadership.

You're a member of the Ho-Chunk Nation. What does being a Ho-Chunk mean to you? Is that too broad of a question?

No, it's a great question. I'm very proud of being a Ho-Chunk Indian. I think about my relatives before me. I think about the struggles. I think about the people who I grew up with, my relatives. I think about the history that predates the American government. I think about what my people had to endure and their resilience. It makes me very proud because the Ho -hunk never stopped pushing forward for their people, fighting for the betterment of the community.

You’re talking about the Ho-Chunk history.

The history, yes. This Milwaukee River that we're sitting next to, the oral stories from our tribal members about how we used these waterways long before colonization. I think about this city as home. I have so much respect for how the tribe has evolved into a government and for the leaders who fought for the rights we have today. And we continue to have those fights, respecting our traditions, respecting our way of life, respecting our sovereignty. So, when we develop real estate on tribal lands, it's a whole new wrinkle when you're talking with a state agency like WHEDA—helping those agencies understand we have our own laws, our own building codes.

I understand one of your current projects is a proposed Ho-Chunk Nation development on Milwaukee's South Side on South Howell Avenue. Tell me about that project.

The Howell Avenue Project right now is a community center for the Ho-Chunk Nation. In this building, we run youth services, special events, and cultural events. The building is not designed for any of those events, but that's what we have to use. The redevelopment offers a clean slate for us to deliver services for tribal and community members. Do we need mental health services to be delivered out of there? What do the apartments look and feel like for our community members? Do we need to offer tutoring there and offer some creative spaces? We'll buy the building, and we'll offer our services. Commercial real estate development allows us to create these spaces unique to our needs. We take those questions and ideas out to our membership and tell them, ‘This isn't a project that is mine, this isn't a Revel49 owned project. This is for the people of the Ho-Chunk Nation.’

What will the Howell Avenue project look like when it's done?

It's going to be a ground floor community center. It will have a commercial kitchen for demonstration. Indigenous chefs are going to be highlighting and giving Indigenous cooking classes. We're going to have spaces dedicated for our ceremonies, so we’ll add a fire element for that. We will incorporate specific air handling features that will allow us to conduct our ceremonies inside. We're going to have a space for mental health services because so many of our community members and the public need this.

How big will the Howell Avenue project end up being?

It's approximately 14,000 square feet. A ground floor and three floors of affordable housing. The rooftop will have community garden spaces, a space for ceremonies, and a community center. It'll also have an Indigenous library component to it. This is about showcasing the Ho-Chunk culture through learning and education. As a community and a tribe, we have so much to share, and we're going to use this space as a way to do that.

November is National Native American Heritage Month. The reason November was chosen is because it's traditionally a time of harvest and gathering for many native communities. So, what does it mean to you in November of 2026?

I hope that Indigenous people don't start and stop being Indigenous in November. We have different ways of being Indigenous throughout the entire year. What’s most important is that we're still living, we're thriving, we're members of our community. We play sports, we're attorneys, we're doctors, we’re businessmen. We're doing all of these things. It's celebrating who we are, what we're doing, where we've been, and what the possibilities look like in the future, which is a lot.