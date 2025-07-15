Expand Photo courtesy of Ms. Marable Tamika Marable - Mrs. Wisconsin 2025 Tamika Marable, Mrs Wisconsin 2025

After two previous efforts, Milwaukee’s Tamika Marable recently won the title and crown of the Mrs. Wisconsin of America 2025 pageant. Before this big victory, she had won the Mrs. Wisconsin United States pageant in 2021. In addition to her physical beauty, Marable, 42, shines with charm and humility. However, her journey to these triumphs has been marked by some troubles.

Five years ago, she authored the book Destined: Overcoming Shame and Defeat. The book’s promotional blurb tells the story: “Tamika embraces her ultimate calling of sharing her faith journey to inspire others. Statistically, having spent a significant amount of time in the foster care system, failure was an option. However, Tamika went from experiencing teen pregnancy, the tragic death of two sisters, low self-esteem, emotional and physical abuse, depression, divorce, and single motherhood to becoming a wife, mother, and educator.”

When we met a few years ago, you told me you’d found confidence and self-esteem during your high school years at Milwaukee North Division High School.

When I first entered North Division, I was scared because it was kind of like a “hood” school in terms of reputation. But I was outgoing. I played sports and was an athlete. I enjoyed my high school experiences, got along with most of my peers and teachers. In 1999, I was elected Homecoming Queen. In 2000, I graduated sixth in my class, and I earned certified nursing and dental assistant certifications.

Take me through your jobs and college experience when you were a younger woman. You eventually earned two master's degrees.

I attended UW-Parkside for about a year and a half, but I left school to work full-time. I continued working as a dental assistant and remained in that field for a number of years. Later on, I took a job as a state correctional officer at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility on 10th and State downtown. I was employed there for about eight years.

Being a correction officer has to be challenging work. What was that job like for you?

Yes, correctional work is definitely challenging. This is partially why I decided I no longer wanted to do that work. Eventually, I earned a master's degree in urban special education from Cardinal Stritch University. I had finally found my calling in education. In 2017, I became an elementary school teacher in the field of special education within the Milwaukee Public School system.

Later on, as I recall, you transferred to S. Marcus Lutheran School where you taught a diverse group children with learning disabilities. How do you work with those kids and what are the challenges?

Many students with disabilities struggle academically. I learned to build a trusting relationship with each student. Once children have the security of knowing you'll be there for them, teaching becomes easy. Not only does it feel good to show love to children who need it most, but also knowing that this career is a calling for me. It takes patience, a level of emotional intelligence, and the ability to be flexible in whatever comes your way. I get through many of my days through prayer and consistency. This past school year, I’ve been teaching 4th grade. I enjoy the opportunity to impact more students. Now I have a class of 27 students compared to much smaller classroom sizes I've worked with in the past.

Last time we met about three years ago, you brought up the term “purposely adorned.” What does that mean to you?

When competing in pageants, we as women are often adorned with makeup, jewelry, gowns, and so on. Although this is the case, I also choose to adorn myself with purpose. My message to everyone is to adorn yourself with a purpose as well.

On that same note, the Mrs. Wisconsin Pageant describes participants as “celebrating the integration of intellect, beauty and community service of married women.” Now in 2025, you are Mrs. Wisconsin America 2025. What motivated you to keep on with the Mrs. Wisconsin pageants? How has that experience shaped your character?

This experience has shaped my belief that nothing pays off as much as believing in yourself and the power of what the Lord can do in your life. We all have paths that are destined for us to walk. For me, I know one of them is being a role model for others to follow in the pageant space.

That experience has kind of formed your attitude toward hard work and persistence.

Absolutely. Not giving up, and not feeding into the stereotypical things and not listening to the voices that deter you from doing the things that God is calling you to do.

What is the process now that you are Mr. Wisconsin, and what are your duties for the coming year?

I make monthly appearances, generally at women’s groups. And I highlight the national platform of the nonprofit Victoria’s Voice Foundation that advocates for drug awareness and prevention and saving lives from overdose. Victoria’s Voice sponsors the Mrs Wisconsin pageant and other state pageants.

Run by Jackie Siegel, Victoria’s Voice seeks to be the trusted national leader in successfully educating and providing the necessary tools for parents and families to take action to prevent substance use disorder and overdose deaths.

And I believe you are also helping women and girls on their journeys.

My personal goals through this platform are to acquire more speaking engagements and ultimately bring more girls and women closer to faith in God through pageantry. I want to make sure that they feel like their voices are being heard. I have a plan, and I am working on solidifying the details. I am excited to center my plan around my purpose and share my journey of faith through my book. I hope this will inspire women to overcome hardships and setbacks while also shining light on the blessings that come along with it.