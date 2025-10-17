Wendy K. Baumann

Expand Photo courtesy of Wendy Baumann Wendy Baumann Wendy Baumann

Wendy Baumann doesn’t just enter a room, she fills it with energy, insight, and forward motion. Over the years, she’s built a career defined by impact and imagination, achieving more in one lifetime than most attempt in several. Small in stature but boundless in energy, Baumann is a walking spark plug, always thinking, moving, and building. “I still feel like I’m really young and have much juice left to give, and I want to,” she told me.

For 31 years, Baumann led the Wisconsin Women’s Business Initiative Corporation (WWBIC) with passion and an unwavering belief in people. As president and chief visionary officer, she opened doors for thousands, especially women, people of color, and lower-wealth individuals, helping them build businesses, financial stability and confidence. Her mission was always clear, improve lives by improving access to opportunity.

Now, Baumann has taken her lifelong commitment to equity and empowerment to the next level. In a new chapter of service, she was recently appointed by Governor Tony Evers as Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, the citizens of Wisconsin will be benefitting from her vast experience.

Not long ago, we had a conversation at her Milwaukee office in the Third Ward.

I am interested in your background. Where you grew up, your parents, neighborhoods, schools and your post high school education.

I was born in Madison. My mother was a professor of political science. My dad was in personnel. When I was little, we moved to Whitefish Bay. My mother continued as a political science professor, but she became the director of the Institute of World Affairs as part of universities throughout the United States. She oversaw TV shows and live programming. She ran for Congress in 1968 but lost. My father was also an entrepreneur, owned and ran small businesses. He was also a great home chef.

You were blessed with some wonderful parents.

My mother was my role model. I graduated from Whitefish Bay High School early because my mother received a political appointment in Washington DC in the Carter administration. I attended George Washington University, loved that experience, but I finished my undergrad degree at UW-Milwaukee. I majored in psychology and sociology. Later, I got my master’s degree at UW-Milwaukee. My interest wasn’t really in the corporate world. I wanted to make the world a better place and affect social change.

What were your first career experiences after college?

My first formal job was at Goodwill Industries. I was helping lower income people find competitive employment.

Are you referring to helping those folks get jobs to work at Goodwill?

No, they came to Goodwill because they needed any kind of employment. Goodwill had a jobs program that included job training. My task was to help the people find jobs and get them off public assistance and into competitive employment. After that job, my husband and I moved to France for a year, and I took a year off to care for our children. When we came back to Milwaukee, I worked for the Council for the Spanish Speaking as a fundraiser. At one point, I attended the Wisconsin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce where they talked about the Mexican Independence Day parade. I thought they should be interested in helping small businesses owned by Spanish speaking people. They liked my idea and hired me as the first executive director for the Wisconsin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce. I worked on helping Hispanic people start new businesses. I did that job for two and a half years and helped grow the membership from 15 to 150.

And what was the next step on your career path?

I tried the private sector, selling natural gas for a Hispanic company called TexPar, but I didn’t like that job. Then, I became director of small business development for the Milwaukee Area Technical College. I stayed there for five years, loved that job, loved my co-workers. I worked with small businesses and helped them grow through loans, financing, business education, and contracts. Most of those businesses were involved with women and also lower income people of color. That is how I came in contact with the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, WWBIC. They helped finance a number of businesses I was helping. I ended up applying for the job of the WWBIC President, and I was hired.

You stayed in that job for a long time and accomplished a lot.

I was hired in 1994 and left not long ago. Thirty-one years. Very rewarding work.

I understand that as head of WWBIC, you focused on advancing opportunities for women, racial minorities and lower-wealth individuals. Through that process, you helped fund micro businesses, called micro enterprises, which operated with a small number of people. What are some examples of micro enterprises?

Yes, we got into the movement of micro enterprises, not only in Wisconsin but also nationally. Our strategy was to grow little businesses into bigger businesses. To use an example, how important is the butcher, the baker, the candlestick maker, or a small restaurant in Fredonia? Eighty-five percent of businesses in Wisconsin are micro enterprises that in total employ thousands of people.

How does this approach tie into helping women?

WWBIC, the Wisconsin Women's Business Initiative Corporation, was started with a three-fold focus—helping women, people of color and people with lower incomes. But 75% of our clients were women because women often start small businesses.

Back then, women were considered to be a minority.

It wasn’t until 1988 that a woman could get a loan on her own. Prior to 1988, she had to have her dad, husband or son sign the loan document. WWBIC will help anyone with lower income, but they do nestle in with women.

Here is an example. Let’s say I am a woman with a business idea, perhaps a bookstore or a restaurant. Do I come to WWBIC for help with a loan or business advice?

Yes, everything you need. You come into one of WWBIC’s six offices with that light bulb idea over your head. You can do this by phone, email, text or the website. WWBIC gets you into a class to see if your business idea is viable. They show you a business plan to find out if your restaurant or bookstore idea is viable. If you have a business plan and an accounting of your financial needs but the banks have turned you down because you are a startup and don’t have collateral, then they might put you with a WWBIC loan officer, and they might give you a direct loan from WWBIC. In the past, WWBIC has given loans of $10,000, $20,000, $50,000 and on up to as high as $350,000. They have a 96% payback rate.

Very impressive. Their track record was probably better than most banks. I read that you pioneered business incubation and economic literacy initiatives. What are economic literacy initiatives?

When I started as president of WWBIC, I saw so many people with business ideas who could not get financing from a bank. Generally, the reason was that these people did not have a full understanding of personal and family finance. Our goal was to take these financially vulnerable people and help them start a business. We began by providing them with personal financial literacy support, understanding budgeting, credit and credit history, and then, the next step of financing a business. There has been major progress in the last 30 or so years. In 2024, Wisconsin public schools are required to teach a half credit high school course in personal financing.

What is “Invest in Wisconsin” that partners with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs)? And how does “Invest in Wisconsin” work?

CDFIs are loans-led organizations that give loans in low-and-moderate income communities across the U.S. There are about 1,100 CDFIs in this country that lend to small businesses, small shopping malls, community redevelopment and housing. There are 22 CDFIs in Wisconsin. At WWBIC, we formed a coalition of CDFIs to work together, and we called it “Invest in Wisconsin.”

Let’s go through some of your volunteer efforts and please speak about each one. Starting with Kiva City crowd funded micro loans.

I discovered Kiva at a conference summit in the country of Columbia. The concept, I discovered, is crowdsourcing, but for micro-businesses. The Kiva concept is unique. For example, the people of the world can go to a site called Kiva and lend, not give, a sum of money for as low as $5 to a woman in Zimbabwe, who is growing oranges. The total money she is lent will allow her to buy a water system so she can grow more oranges and pay back the loans. I thought, how can we do this in Wisconsin? I soon found out that there were programs called Kiva City in California and New York. Back in Wisconsin, I met with a man from the Federal Reserve in Chicago who was running the United States Kiva City program. I got Milwaukee on the site. A year later, we raised $250,000 to make Milwaukee the tenth Kiva City in the nation. Currently, Wisconsin has the second largest number of Kiva City loans. This concept works well with WWBIC because of their small business loan concept.

Expand Photo courtesy of Visit Milwaukee Milwaukee Public Market Milwaukee Public Market

Another of your accomplishments. I understand you were involved with the development of the Milwaukee Public Market.

The Milwaukee Public Market was actually my idea. Twenty-some years ago, I was in Seattle and came across the Pike Place Market and was very impressed. Right away, I thought we needed this kind of public market in Milwaukee. I presented the idea to Mayor John Norquist, and he loved it and told me to take charge of the development. I put together a simple business plan, then worked with some local businessmen, and we raised $11.5 million, about two-thirds public and the rest private.

The Milwaukee Public Market is a wonderful place to go. I bring visitors there. I also understand that you are a speaker for national and international forums. What are the subjects of your speeches?

Most of my speeches are about micro and small business development. I’ve spoken in New York, Washington D.C., Halifax, Nova Scotia and more places.

After 31 years at the helm, you had WWBIC in a very strong position with many successes. Yet, you left that job not long ago. Why did you decide to move on?

It was personal. Within a year of my life, I had about a dozen people I was close to die including my partner of 30 years. I was thinking, tomorrow is promised to no one.

In early 2025, the Governor appointed you to serve as the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, A cabinet position. What does that department do and what are your responsibilities?

The DFI has 142 full-time employees, as well as additional contracted support, $23 million budget authority. The fiscal year 2024 revenue was around $112 million for the entire department. The department makes sure Wisconsin is safe and sound in terms of our financial institutions, investments and securities. These include Wisconsin state-chartered banks like North Shore Bank and Johnson Bank. We do examinations and compliance. We work with the Wisconsin Bankers Association and the Wisconsin Credit Union League, among others. We do the same thing with the 100 Wisconsin state-chartered credit unions, and also with investments and securities. We handle trademarks, nonprofit and business registrations, and notaries public. We oversee the Wisconsin 529 college savings program, where we offer two tax-advantaged 529 plans, Edvest 529 and Tomorrow’s Scholar. That’s where parents and often family members put in so much money each year as savings for a child’s future advanced education. We also oversee the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy and Capability. I have served on that council for three administrations and, for the past decade, served as the council’s chair.

I can see how well qualified you are for the Secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions.

I do have the experience, but I am still learning, and I am a lifelong learner.

How do you see your future?

I love working for Governor Evers in my new cabinet job, but there is still a lot to do, for example, handling fraud by informing consumers of who is committing the fraud. Scam phone calls are examples, especially when it comes to defrauding older people. Then, there is addressing emerging issues like Cryptocurrency and Artificial Intelligence in financial institutions. I’d love to continue on in this role as cabinet secretary. A good challenge.