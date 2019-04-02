News of the Weird: April 4, 2019

Make America Grate Again

Along the border between Mexico and the U.S., the battle over a wall rages on. But one Los Angeles artist has taken matters into his own hands. Cosimo Cavallaro is repurposing blocks of expired cotija—a hard cheese from Mexico—to build his own wall in Tecate, Calif. Cavallaro’s wall is five feet high, and he hopes to make it about 1,000 feet long, he told the Los Angeles Times. “To spend all this money to keep dividing the countries I think is a waste,” Cavallaro said. “You can clearly see the waste in my wall, but you can’t see the waste in (Trump’s) $10 billion wall? It sounds cheesy, but just love one another.”

This Calls for a Border Wall!

At Palapas Tacos in Anaheim, Calif., the menu is presented in English and Spanish, which proved to be a bridge too far for one customer on March 25. On that day, a Monday, the unnamed man saw a sign advertising “Fish Tacos for $1.99 All Day” under the heading “Especial de Viernes,” or Friday Special. He became upset when he found out he couldn’t get the Friday special on Monday, yelling, “That’s bullshit! It says it in Mexican. We’re not in Mexico! We’re in America! I’m an American!” Palapas’ owner (and fellow American), Juan del Rio, followed the man outside to talk with him, but the man pulled out his phone, saying he was going to call “Immigration! Because you’re not legal!” “I just feel like it’s sad that there’s people (who) actually think like this,” del Rio told FOX 11.

Garfield Far Afield

Along the Iroise coast in Brittany, France, residents have been puzzled by a mysterious phenomenon for more than 30 years. Broken pieces of orange plastic landline phones in the shape of the cartoon character Garfield have been washing up on the beach. BBC News reports the mystery has now been solved: A local farmer remembered the phone parts started showing up after a particularly fierce storm in the early 1980s, and, more important, he also knew the location of a lost shipping container: a sea cave accessible only at low tide. Members of the Ar Viltansou anti-litter campaign climbed down to the cave and found not only the remains of the container, but also yet more orange Garfield phones, preserved better than any that had made it to the beach. The container cannot be removed, so officials have pledged to keep picking up Garfield phones as they wash ashore.

Fly the Friendliest Skies

Bystanders at Moscow’s Domodedovo Airport got an unexpected show on March 23 when an unnamed man made his way through Ural Airlines flight registration, and, while waiting to board the plane with fellow passengers, suddenly took off all his clothes. A fellow passenger told REN TV: “He shouted that he was naked because clothing impairs the ‘aerodynamics of the body.’ He said that he flies with more agility when naked.” The man, who hails from Yakutsk but lives near Moscow, was intercepted by airport staff before he made it to the plane and was turned over to police, then moved to a hospital. Oddly enough, witnesses said he did not appear to be drunk or high.

Just Hate it When This Happens

Jarred Womack, 37, agreed to exchange pants with another man in Boulder, Colo., on Jan. 22, but after the trade, he decided he didn’t like the other man’s pants after all, so Womack stabbed the man in the back. Detectives investigating the incident later found the pants in question soiled with feces, which “could be the reason for the altercation,” according to the police affidavit. The Daily Camera reported that Womack was eventually charged with first-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and robbery; the stabbing victim sustained life-threatening injuries.

Positively Charged

Two employees of an Enterprise Rent-a-Car store in Arnold, Mo., couldn’t figure out why they suddenly felt dizzy and shaky on March 14, but after visiting an urgent care center, they were transferred to a nearby hospital, KMOV reported. Police Lt. Clinton Wooldridge said officers questioned an unnamed 19-year-old Enterprise employee who admitted he put LSD in the water bottles of two of his co-workers (as well as in a third worker’s coffee cup) because they had “negative energy.” The two affected workers were fine after the drug wore off, and law enforcement is waiting for lab results before charging the young man, possibly with second-degree assault and possession of a controlled substance.

