News of the Weird: June 7, 2018

Armed Robbery

Comrades in arms Mike Mulligan, Michael Martin and Emma St. Claire made the mistake of leaving their burglary plunder visible in their car in Nevada City, Calif. So, on Wednesday, May 16, when they were stopped by a Grass Valley police officer, a prosthetic arm officers spotted in the car indicated that, indeed, these were the perpetrators of a Nevada County home burglary the previous week. On its Facebook page, the Nevada County Sheriff’s office described the limb as “the exact arm that was stolen in the burglary.” All three were booked into the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility in Nevada City, Fox News reported, and the arm has been returned to “a very appreciative owner.”

Porcine Perp

Police officers in North Ridgeville, Ohio, were sure the man who called them at 5:26 a.m. on Saturday, May 19, to report being followed by a pig was somehow impaired, but, sure enough, the Associated Press reported, officers on the scene found a completely sober man walking home from the Elyria Amtrak station—with a pig trailing him. The department’s Facebook page reported that officer Kuduzovic wrangled the oinker into the back seat of his cruiser and later secured it in the station’s dog kennels, where its owner later retrieved it. “Also,” the police department’s Facebook post noted, “we will mention the irony of the pig in a police car now so that anyone that thinks they’re funny is actually unoriginal.”

Oops!

Lyons, N.Y., resident Jesse Graham, 53, must have been surprised when deputies of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department appeared at his door on Friday, May 11. WHEC TV reported that Graham, a fugitive wanted by the Mooresville (N.C.) Police Department, had apparently accidentally dialed 911, summoning the deputies himself. Graham was charged with being a fugitive from justice and possession of marijuana; he awaits extradition to North Carolina.

Cable Caper

Frustration with the cable company boiled over in Ridgewood, N.J., on Monday, May 7, when a dispute between an Optimum employee and a woman left the cable worker stranded on high. While the employee was in an elevated bucket working on lines, northjersey.com reported, a 59-year-old woman turned off the truck and “took utility property” before walking away, making it impossible for the worker to lower himself in his bucket. Ridgeview police charged the woman with harassment, false imprisonment, disorderly conduct and criminal trespassing.

Unlucky Number 11

Dymund Ellis, 19, was charged with stabbing and killing her roommate, Jace Trevon Ernst, 25, in North Las Vegas after a Friday, May 4, argument. According to police, Ellis became upset after Ernst repeatedly talked while she tried to watch a TV show, telling him to “shut up.” When he responded with an expletive, she went to the kitchen for a knife, reported Fox News. Police said Ellis had threatened Ernst with a knife 10 times in the last couple of months, but he had been able to get the knife away from her each time.

Henry, Use the Force!

Deputy Henry Guzman with the Broward County Sheriff’s Office in Florida made his first mistake when he shoplifted—three days in a row—from a Lauderdale Lakes Walmart. His second, and perhaps more devastating, mistake was wearing his uniform while doing so. Guzman, a 13-year veteran of the department, stole “Star Wars” DVDs and action figures valued at about $800, WSVN reported. He was arrested on Monday, May 21, and charged with three counts of theft.

Make That a Peugeot Number Two

As it negotiated a roundabout in Paisley, Renfrewshire, Scotland, a dump truck filled with manure lost its balance on Monday, May 21, and tipped over—spilling its load onto a Peugeot 208 with the driver inside. A witness said he “couldn’t believe anyone got out alive,” but the male driver was able to crawl through the pile of excrement and was only slightly injured, Metro News reported. The car, however, “was crushed,” according to a police spokesman.

Outage of the Living Dead

Lake Worth, Fla., residents were startled to receive a power outage alert on Sunday, May 20, that also warned of a “zombie alert for residents of Lake Worth,” reported the Palm Beach Post. The startling message continued: “There are now far less than 7,380 customers involved in the outage which is due to extreme zombie activity.” Asked for comment afterward, city communications specialist Ben Kerr said: “We are looking into reports that the system mentioned zombies. I want to reiterate that Lake Worth does not have any current zombie activity and apologize for the system message.”

