News of the Weird: July 18, 2019

New Low: Banned From Walmart

An unnamed woman pulled a stunt in a Wichita Falls, Texas, Walmart on Tuesday, June 25, that got her banned from the store. According to NBC News, Police Sgt. Harold McClure said a store employee reported that the woman had eaten half a cake from the bakery, then attempted to buy the other half (for half-price), saying she found the cake in that condition. While Walmart did not want to press charges, they did prohibit her from shopping at the store in the future—a policy they’ve invoked before following an incident in January at another Wichita Falls Walmart. In that case, a woman rode an electric cart around the store’s parking lot while guzzling purloined Walmart wine from a can of Pringles.

Wolfe Gets Crane’s Goat

Serina Wolfe, 24, was seriously angry with her boyfriend, Michael Crane, for his refusal to buy her an airplane ticket for a trip to New York, the Tampa Bay Times reported. So, she used his credit card to pay for an expensive breakfast at Clear Sky Beachside Café in Clearwater, Fla., on Thursday, June 27—expensive in that she left her server a $5,000 tip! Initially, Wolfe told Crane the charge wasn’t hers, and thus he reported it as fraudulent. But the restaurant had already paid the server the $5,000. Wolfe, of Buffalo, N.Y., was charged with grand theft after admitting that she was the ticked-off tipper.

A Tad Too Much Koffi

An Independence Day holiday in Bodega Harbor, Calif., went terribly wrong for a group of six friends who rented a house there. On Thursday, July 4, 32-year-old Betai Koffi of San Francisco indulged heavily in LSD, taking four doses over the course of the afternoon. He became delusional and violent with his friends, who were trying to prevent him from leaving the home. After assaulting several of his housemates and wrecking a rental car, he took off on foot. Koffi plucked a landscape light out of the ground, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Sgt. Spencer Crum told KTVU, “and stabbed a security guard with the metal end of it,” knocking the guard to the ground. Koffi then stole the guard’s pickup truck and ran down two different couples as they enjoyed an evening walk. Finally, sheriff’s and highway patrol officers arrived, and Koffi aimed the truck at them and accelerated. A CHP officer fired his gun, striking Koffi three times. “If this guy had kept going, who knows what he could have done to other people,” Crum said. Eight people were injured, but all are expected to recover.

Pranks for the Memories

A homeowner in Crestview, Fla., allowed one Matthew Morrison, 44, to bunk on the property as a favor to someone down on his luck. But things went south on Saturday, July 6, when Morrison entered the home without permission and threw lighted firecrackers under a sleeping 9-year-old girl’s bed. The homeowner chased Morrison out of the house with a stick. Morrison told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies it was a “prank gone wrong,” but the little girl was left terrified. Lt. Todd Watkins told Fox News: “I’m not sure what he was trying to accomplish. The prank thing didn’t really sound like it was a legitimate reason.” Well, maybe this had something to do with it: When Morrison was arrested, officers found two grams of methamphetamine in his pocket. Morrison has a prior criminal history, including drug charges; he was charged with burglary and possession of methamphetamine.

Brotherly Love

On Saturday, July 6, Okaloosa County, Fla., sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call after a 13-year-old boy stabbed his 15-year-old brother in the arm three times with a multi-tool. The boys, from Clarksville, Tenn., were sitting in a parked car in Crestview, Fla., when the incident occurred. Lt. Todd Watkins told Fox News that the younger boy was “tired of his brother picking on him,” and he told officers he’d “rather be in jail than eight hours in the car with him.” “I stabbed him, and I don’t care about going back to jail,” he said. While the 15-year-old was in the back of an ambulance being treated, he was overheard calling some of his friends to retaliate against his younger brother. The 13-year-old was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

