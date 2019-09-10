News of the Weird

Whata Way to Go

A Whataburger location in Bastrop, Texas, was the scene of a gruesome plunge to an oily demise on Saturday, Aug. 31. As customers waited in line at the counter, the Austin American-Statesman reported, kitchen workers tried to catch a mouse scampering across the food-prep counter. A customer captured the scene on video as the mouse, fleeing a person trying to trap it, leapt into a fryer full of hot grease. On the video, an employee can be heard asking, “Who else needs a refund?” The video was posted to Facebook, prompting Whataburger to comment that the location had been closed, and “the entire restaurant has since been cleaned and sanitized.”

Asleep at the Wheel

Police in Hamilton Township, N.J., say an unnamed 80-year-old woman snoozed right through an apparent carjacking on Wednesday, Aug. 28, even though she was in the car. The victim told police she had fallen asleep in her car after parking in her driveway at around 9 p.m. She called police around 4 a.m. to say she woke up laying on the driveway and that her car was missing, but she had no recollection of how she got there, the New York Daily News reported. Police observed a fresh abrasion and bruise on her face. The car was recovered later that day in Trenton, but the search is still on for suspects.

Don’t Mess with Texis

In the Mexican state of Tlaxcala, high school instructor Luis Juarez Texis inflamed the ire of parents when he made students wear cardboard boxes (with cut-out eye holes) on their heads as they took an exam in order to deter cheating. Parents are calling for Texis’ removal, OddityCentral reported, saying the boxes amounted to “acts of humiliation, physical, emotional and psychological violence.” Others, however, applauded Texis’ idea, with one saying the boxes “teach them a great lesson.” Texis told reporters the students consented to the anti-cheating method.

Smart Kitchen

In Jacksonville, Fla., as Hurricane Dorian approached on Tuesday, Sept. 3, Patrick Eldridge became concerned that his Smart car would “blow away.” So, he proposed to his wife, Jessica, that he park it in their kitchen. (Her car was already in the garage.) She doubted he could do it, but “he opened the double doors and had it in. I was amazed that it could fit,” Jessica told the Associated Press. She said there was still room to move around and cook in the kitchen, but that their “dogs were confused.” Dorian, as it turned out, narrowly missed Jacksonville as it moved up the East Coast. It went nowhere near Alabama, incidentally.

Pizza Perps

Two unidentified crooks in the Bronx, N.Y., went to great lengths Monday, Sept. 2, to rob a Little Caesar’s pizza shop. Video shows one thief holding open the drive-through window, the New York Post reported, as the other attempted to crawl through it, but workers rushed to push him back out. Changing tactics, the two then entered through the front door, threatened workers with a knife and made off with… a $23 pizza. “They did all that just for pizza?” a police source told the paper. Chances are, the evidence is long gone.

Poles Apart

The former Spearmint Rhino Gentleman’s Club in Trenton, Wisc., has found an unlikely new life as the Ozaukee Christian School, opening on Monday, Sept. 16, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. Kris Austin, the school’s administrator, said the stripper pole had been removed, along with the leopard-print carpet, but the stage and bar are still there, and the building is still owned by the Spearmint Rhino chain, based in California. It’s an arrangement school leaders have had to come to terms with. “Our take on it is that people are people,” said school board president David Swartz. “We’re sinners, too. Even though we don’t agree with their business model per se.”

Spring’s Back!

Jamie Quinlan, 12, of Louth, Lincolnshire, England, was bouncing on a trampoline in his friend’s backyard in early September when a spring broke off and lodged in the boy’s back. Jamie’s dad, Ian, rushed him to Sheffield Children’s Hospital, where surgeons removed the spring. “It took them about 10 minutes to actually get the spring out of my back,” Jamie told Sky News. “The doctors said they had never heard of something like this happening with a trampoline.” He said he didn’t realize the piece of metal had entered his back, but “All my friends looked shocked.”

