News of the Weird: Dec. 5, 2019

A Road Rage Chewing Out

David Paul Wipperman, 61, of Largo, Fla., was taken into custody on Thursday, Nov. 21, in response to a road rage altercation a few weeks before, the Tampa Bay Times reported. According to arrest reports, during the incident, Wipperman left his truck and approached a woman driving a Kia sedan. She rolled down the window and apologized to Wipperman, who then spit the food he was chewing into her face, some of which landing in her mouth, the report said. Next, he allegedly opened her driver’s side door and began screaming at her, pointing his finger in her face. He was charged in Pinellas County with felony battery and burglary of an occupied vehicle and held on $12,500 bail.

Picky, Picky Perp

In Boca Raton, Fla., a robber approached a Wells Fargo bank branch teller with a very specific request on Monday, Nov. 18, reported WPLG. Sandy Hawkins, 73, entered the bank that morning and told the teller, “This is a robbery. I have a weapon,” and put his hand in his waistband to indicate a gun, according to Palm Beach County’s sheriff’s office. The teller started counting out $100 bills, eventually totaling more than $2,000, the affidavit said, but Hawkins explained that was “too much money!” Authorities said the teller made the adjustment, then slid the bills through the window to Hawkins, who quickly left. When detectives caught up with him the next day, he told them, “I wanted to make this easy,” showing them the note he had written, which read, “Give me $1,100,” seeming miffed that he had to correct the teller when his note was very specific as to what he was there for. He was booked into the county jail on robbery charges.

Giving Students the Bird

Elementary and middle school students in Bandung, Indonesia, have been spending too much time with their smartphones, according to Mayor Oded Muhammad Danial, who has come up with a clever distraction. In mid-November, authorities began distributing 2,000 baby chicks in cages with signs that read: “Please take good care of me.” AFP reports the students will be required to feed their pets before and after school and can keep them on school premises if they don’t have space in their backyard. Danial said the chick project, dubbed “Chickenization,” is part of a larger endeavor by President Joko Widodo to broaden students’ education. “There is an aspect of discipline here,” said Danial.

Cosmetic Surgery

As college student Morgan Taylor got her nails done in a High Point, N.C., salon on Wednesday, Nov. 20, she was shocked when one of the nail technicians spread out a tarp on the shop floor and began butchering meat with what appeared to be a kitchen knife. “I asked them what it was, because just seeing them unload flesh and bones was a little bit shocking,” Taylor told WFMY. “They said it was deer meat, and they were splitting it up between the workers to take home. It had already been skinned; they were sectioning it.” Taylor reported the shop to the North Carolina Board of Cosmetic Art Examiners, which told WFMY its “inspectors have not received a complaint within memory of butchering in a cosmetic shop.”

Sunshine Where The Sun Doesn’t Shine

“Metaphysicalmeagan,” who boasts nearly 10,000 followers on Instagram, is advocating a new “ancient Taoist practice that has been around for a while: perineum sunning. “Many of you have been asking about the benefits of this practice,” she writes, “30 seconds of sunlight on your anus is the equivalent of a full day of sunlight with your clothes on!” She goes on to say she has experienced energy surges, better sleep and more creativity, reports IFLScience.com, along with myriad other “improvements.” Scientists point out that, while sunlight and taking some time to relax can be healthful, “there is no evidence that (sunlight) has to be taken as a suppository.”

Nailed It!

A Japanese man who goes by the name Kiwami Japan on YouTube has chronicled his novel approach to fashioning a very personal engagement ring, the Mirror reported on Friday, Oct. 25. For 365 days, the man collected his fingernail clippings, which he then ground into a fine powder and mixed with water in a pan. After compressing the mixture, he baked it in an oven for 90 minutes, which resulted in what looked like a lump of dark clay. The substance was packed into a diamond-shaped mold and then mounted into a four-prong silver ring (which he also made himself). The finished ring features a dull black “stone.” Social media followers were unimpressed, but you can’t say he didn’t put a little bit of himself into the ring.

© 2019 Andrews McMeel Syndication