News of the Weird: June 6, 2019

What a Croc!

You either love ’em or hate ’em, but if you’re going to be mocked for your fashion sense, Crocs’ newest style doubles your chances. Developed as part of a collaboration with Japanese streetwear company Beams, the new Crocs sport tiny “fanny packs” that are attached to the ankle straps, reported CBS News. The $53 shoes come in teal and purple, and the miniature “backpacks” are big enough for keys, credit cards and a few dollars—along with what’s left of your dignity.

Slip-Sliding Away

Officials in the southern Spanish town of Estepona were forced to close a 125-foot steel slide linking two streets to save folks from a 10-minute walk when people suffered injuries riding down it, Sky News reported on May 13. One woman posted photos of her bruised and scraped elbows, saying her rear end suffered worse. The town council argued that it provides instructions about how to safely use the slide but closed the conveyance pending new safety inspections. Local residents said the 28,000-Euro slide was a “vanity project” for the mayor.

Creepy Crepes

Students in a “Global Gourmet” class at Hyatts Middle School in Powell, Ohio, may have taken things a bit too far on May 16 when they allegedly served crepes laced with urine and semen to teachers who were judging a cooking competition. WBNS reported that the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office learned of a video circulating among students purported to show the prank being cooked up and opened an investigation, including lab testing of the food. Charges could include felony assault. Brad Koffel, an attorney representing one of the suspects, cautioned that, “We don’t know if urine or semen was ever placed in anyone’s food. It easily could have been a prank that may have been mocked up for the purposes of creating a video.”

Tattoo Time Capsule

Michael and Kyle Sherwood, father-and-son funeral directors in Cleveland, Ohio, have opened a niche business—Save My Ink Forever—which preserves the tattoos of people who have died as a memorial for their loved ones. The idea for the two-year-old company came about after a “semi-serious” discussion with a friend about preserving tattoos, according to BBC News. “So, we started doing some research and blended a few techniques together,” Kyle said, to develop a technique for long-term preservation of excised skin. The company works with funeral homes in the U.S., Great Britain and Canada, where the tattoos are surgically removed, sent to a lab for preservation, mounted and framed behind UV-protected glass. “People put urns on their mantel, and to me, tattoos are more meaningful than an urn on the mantel,” Kyle says.

McDuck McDustup

A 40th birthday outing ended on a sour note for Neil Edwards-Cecil (the celebrant) and Lee Gaudoin, 31. According to Metro News, after a few drinks, the two stopped for a cheeseburger on April 27 at McDonald’s in Chester, England, where they found a duck waddling about the restaurant. Kindly, the men helped the waterfowl find its way out of the building, but they then ended up arguing over the duck, which escalated into a brawl. When officers arrived, Gaudoin lunged at one of them, shouting about how he had saved the duck. Edwards-Cecil tried to jump in and extricate Gaudoin from the policemen, only to be pepper-sprayed. Both men were arrested and later admitted to being intoxicated. The duck’s fate is unknown.

Somethin’ About Those Fries

Natasha Bagley, 42, was arrested on May 28 in connection with an April 2 incident at a Miami Burger King, according to WTVJ. The arrest report stated that Bagley and 27-year-old Genesis Peguero demanded free French fries in the restaurant’s drive-thru. When a restaurant employee refused their request, they parked the car and entered the store, where Peguero hopped over the counter and, with her hand in her pocket suggesting she had a gun, demanded all the contents of the cash registers, as well as a take-out bag filled with French fries. After the manager tried calling the police, Peguero punched her in the face, and Bagley piled on, further assaulting the woman. The two then drove away after destroying two registers on their way out. Bagley was later apprehended and is being held without bond; Peguero remains at large.

