Saving Our Democracy: April 13-19, 2017

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 13

Speaking Your Truth to Power, 6-7:30 p.m., OmTownYogis (1841 N. Prospect Ave.)

The Wisconsin biennial budget is currently being crafted by the Joint Finance Committee. During the month of April, the committee will be taking input on the budget from Wisconsin citizens. Each participant in this workshop will produce their own concise and effectively written message advocating a position or concern. This workshop is free, with donations appreciated.

Saturday, April 15

Release Your Tax Returns MKE County Courthouse Rally & March, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.)

A rally and march will be held at the Milwaukee County Courthouse on tax day calling on President Donald Trump to release his tax returns. “We march because it is in the best interest of the American people to know what financial entanglements and conflicts of interest our leaders have,” said the event’s Facebook page.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, 8-10 p.m., ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.)

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians including Josh Ballew, Stevie Leigh Crutcher, Jason Hillman, Dana Ehrmann, Deon Green and The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Solidarity: A Benefit for Refugees, 8-11 p.m., Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.)

This benefit show, featuring performances from Painted Caves, Marielle Allschwang & The Visitations, and special guest speakers Kelly Todd and Jeremy Auit, raises funds for refugees in Syria as well as those living in Milwaukee. The cover is $5 and further donations will be accepted. All proceeds go to the Lutheran Social Services: Refugee Resettlement and Diaconia Connections.

Wednesday, April 19

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

