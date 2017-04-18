Saving Our Democracy: April 20-26, 2017

× Expand Photo credit: March for Science Milwaukee Facebook Page

Each week, the Shepherd Express publicizes and promotes activities that peacefully push back against the discriminatory and reactionary actions and policies of the Trump administration. Here are some of this week’s greater Milwaukee area meetings, gatherings and demonstrations devoted to preserving our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, April 20

Preventing Gun Violence in Wisconsin, 7 p.m., Amalgamated Transit Union Local 998 Hall (734 N. 26th St.)

Aria Duax of the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort will speak on gun violence at the April 20 meeting of Milwaukee’s Public Enterprise Committee. It is free and open to the public. Longtime progressive activist and Milwaukee-area legend Charlotte Bleistein, age 102, is expected to be at the meeting as well.

Saturday, April 22

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace, noon-1 p.m., Corner of Oakland Avenue and Locust Street

Every Saturday, from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterwards.

March for Science, 2-5 p.m., Red Arrow Park

The March for Science is an international movement led by volunteer organizers in response to recent policy changes that have caused heightened worry among scientists and science advocates. “The mischaracterization of science as a partisan issue, which has given policymakers permission to reject overwhelming evidence, is a critical and urgent matter,” March for Science organizers write in a press release.

Sunday, April 23

Resisting Trump’s Executive Orders, 4:15-6:30 p.m., Plymouth Church (2717 E. Hampshire Ave.)

Grassroots North Shore is hosting an event at Plymouth Church with ACLU lawyers, who will go through the potential legal outcomes and ramifications of President Trump’s executive orders. “Find out how we can work together to challenge the worst of these actions, or bring about the best outcomes in a deteriorating situation,” said the event’s Facebook page.

Wednesday, April 26

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

Pink Hat Party: LGBT Community Center, 9 p.m.-midnight, This Is It (418 E Wells St.)

This Is It hosts a monthly fundraiser for the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, with $1 off drinks for patrons wearing pink hats. If you don’t have a pink hat you can purchase one at the event for $5. You will receive a free drink from 9-10 p.m. with a cash donation.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that this administration has planned for our great country.