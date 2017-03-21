Saving Our Democracy: March 23-29, 2017

× Expand Photo credit: Joe Brusky

Every week, the Shepherd Express will serve as a clearinghouse for any and all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking/discussion get-togethers or any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

FRIDAY, MARCH 24

Take Back the Night, 8-10 p.m., Marquette University Alumni Memorial Union (1442 W. Wisconsin Ave.)

Marquette University’s Center for Intercultural Engagement will host a march and speakout against sexual violence and assault. The event begins with a keynote, and will end with a march to the bottom floor of Cudahy Hall.

Persist: A Benefit for Planned Parenthood and Lutheran Social Services, 10 p.m.-2 a.m., Company Brewing (735 E Center St.)

To advocate for refugees and reproductive rights, Company Brewing will host Persist, a benefit for Planned Parenthood and Lutheran Social Services that will feature performances by Nickel&Rose, Lilo Allen, B-Free, Destinny Fletcher, Abby Jeanne, Mikey Cody Apollo and Duckling. The benefit is 21+ only and there will be a $7 donation required to enter.

SATURDAY, MARCH 25

Counter Protest Against Trump Supporters, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Juneau Park

With Trump supporters planning to gather in Veterans Park, Milwaukee Coalition Against Trump is planning a peaceful counter protest to “resist the alt-right coming into our city and promoting fascist ideas.”

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

RealQTalks: Inclusive Feminism, 1:30-2:30 p.m., UW-Milwaukee LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.)

“What is an inclusive feminism that brings everyone together?” asks the event page for RealQTalks: Inclusive Feminism. The event, hosted by the UWM LGBT Resource Center seeks to find a common ground for an increasingly diverse movement.

Refuel the Resistance, 5-8 p.m., Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court)

Every Wednesday, Bounce Milwaukee offers a space to organize, as well as a free drink to anyone who brings evidence of resistance in the past week, including protest signs, an email to an elected official or a selfie at the capital.

