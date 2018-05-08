Saving Our Democracy: May 10-16, 2018

× Expand Scene from the documentary 'Bag It'

Saturday, May 12

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Green Party of Greater Milwaukee Monthly Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library (310 W. Locust St.), 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

The Green Party of Greater Milwaukee will meet to discuss opportunities, action plans and more to push their mission of peace, justice, healthcare and power to the 99%. The meeting is open to the public.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Oakland Avenue and Locust Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Educators Amplified—Governor’s Edition @ The Miramar Theatre (2844 N. Oakland Ave.), noon-3 p.m.

This live Resistance Radio broadcast will feature nine Democratic candidates for governor laying out where they stand on issues important to educators and public schools.

Laughing Liberally @ Comedy Sportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. This month’s show features Dina Nina Martinez, Greg Bach, Kristin Lytie, Kelly Katona Dhein and Deon Green.

Tuesday, May 15

Milwaukee Red and Blue Dialogue @ Best Place at the Historic Pabst Brewery (901 W. Juneau Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion and the Millennial Action Project are coming together to host the second dialogue session featuring bipartisan members of the state legislature. Discussion will center on issues most important to young people. The event is free with dinner and drinks provided.

‘Bag It’ Screening @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 7-9 p.m.

Researchers have found high amounts of plastic in all five Great Lakes as well as microscopic pieces of plastic in drinking water and beer according to Bag It, a documentary about plastic’s effect on the environment. Donations are welcome and proceeds will go to a local group making fabric shopping bags.

Wednesday, May 16

Addressing Sexual Harassment @ Milwaukee Area Labor Council (633 S. Hawley Road), 5-8 p.m.

This one-night workshop presented by the Milwaukee Area Labor Council and the School for Workers will go over sexual harassment, power dynamics and what steps workers can take to combat this issue.

Women Lead Candidate Forum @ 1122 N. Astor St., 5-7:30 p.m.

Women Lead, an organization promoting progressive, pro-choice women candidates, will host a forum with eight candidates for various elected positions across Wisconsin, including Marisabel Cabrera (Assembly District 9), Erica Flynn (Assembly District 84) and Julie Henszey (Senate District 5).

